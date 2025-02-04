Lincoln Center Hosts Event on Arts Education in New York City Public Schools

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lincoln Center Theater Education Department will host a special convening for peer organizations who do arts work with multilingual learners in NYC schools. This event is taking place Tuesday, February 4th from 10am-3:30pm at LCT.

LCT will welcome representatives from 25 cultural organizations including Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City Center, Ping Chong and Company, and Repertorio Español. They will be joined by representatives from the NYC Department of Education, NYU’s Metropolitan Center for Research on Equity and the Transformation of Schools, Hunter College’s School of Education, Lehman College, and the Speaker of the NYC Council’s office to discuss various aspects of working with multilingual learners such as training teaching artists, assessment, language acquisition theories, and much more. The group will be joined by Cristina Foti, the Deputy Chancellor for New York City’s Public Schools’ Division of Inclusive and Accessible Learning, who will give an overview of the current landscape for multilingual learners in our schools.

The schedule will include the following topics:

Making art together with teaching artists from Studio in a School – strategies for working with multilingual learners in practice

Assessing arts work with MLLs, plurilingual strategies, and teaching artist training

Dynamic presentations by arts organizations about their work with multilingual learners

“Speed Dating” – a structured way for participants to meet each other and ID identify affinities in their work

Lincoln Center Theater’s current 40th Anniversary season includes Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien, which will begin previews on Thursday, February 13 ahead of an opening night on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; Floyd Collins, featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau, which will begin previews on Thursday, March 27ahead of an opening night on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as an additional LCT3 production to be announced.

In addition to its full-scale productions, Lincoln Center Theater also develops new work and encourages emerging artists through play readings and workshops. Open Stages, LCT’s education program, reaches thousands of New York City public school students and teachers with curriculum-related projects, including the Learning English and Drama Project (LEAD) that is specifically designed to support multilingual learners. Other education programs provide students with opportunities to see LCT’s productions, learn to write character-based songs under the guidance of professional lyricists and composers, engage playfully with Shakespeare’s texts, and forge community and advance arts learning through a series of afterschool projects. The Theater also publishes the Lincoln Center Theater Review, which explores subjects related to LCT’s productions.

