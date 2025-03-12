LaChanze, Vanessa Williams and More to Join BTU's THE BUSINESS OF SHOW Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Theatre United will present the next installment of The Business of Show Series: Producing 101. This special event will feature a talkback with a panel of Broadway Producers, esteemed and iconic in entertainment, including BTU President LaChanze, BTU Founder Vanessa Williams, Mathew Knowles, Les Coney, host Liz Curtis, and moderator Tonya Lewis Lee.



The panel will explore topics such as what it means to be a Broadway producer, how to get started in the industry, and strategies for achieving success. The evening will include a panel discussion, a Q&A session, and a brief reception.



Spots for this exclusive event are extremely limited, so be sure to register soon. Join us on March 26th at 6:00 PM to gain valuable insights from some of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. Registration is available below. Location provided upon registration confirmation. Please reach out to events@blacktheatreunited.com with any additional questions. For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-business-of-show-producing-101-tickets-1279674895059?aff=oddtdtcreator



is a producer, writer, entrepreneur, and women's health advocate with over 20 years of experience across multiple platforms. An executive producer, she produced She’s Gotta Have It for Netflix and Miracle’s Boys for Nickelodeon. Her film credits include Monster, which premiered at Sundance, and the Peabody Award winning documentary film Aftershock that she co-produced and co-directed. She is also the author of children’s books, including Please Baby Please, and the novel Gotham Diaries. A passionate advocate for women’s health, Tonya served as spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ infant mortality campaign and founded Movita Organics, a vitamin supplement brand. She is a member of the Writer’s Guild of America, Producers Guild of America, and has served on several nonprofit boards. Tonya was named to Forbes 50 over 50 in 2023.



with a career that has spanned thirty-eight Broadway seasons, LaChanze consistently brings women of complexity and triumph into the cultural lexicon. In 2022, LaChanze made her debut as producer on two shows, the 20th anniversary revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-Winning play, Topdog/Underdog, as well as Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical by Tony-Winning Composer Jeanine Tesori and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, earning a combined 11 Tony Award nominations and 6 Tony Award wins, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, respectively. Last season, she produced Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim and Jaja’s African Hair Braiding written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White, earning a combined 9 Tony Award nominations. In Spring 2024, she joined the producing team of The Outsiders, a new musical based on S.E. Hinton’s beloved novel, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical. This season, she will make her New York City directorial debut with Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company and serve as producer on the upcoming Buena Vista Social Club and Purpose.



In June of 2024, LaChanze launched LaChanze Productions, a production company that is “Making Broadway Cool”. LaChanze Productions discovers, develops and delivers groundbreaking Broadway and commercial entertainment projects. Their mission is to nurture untapped talent both on and off stage, as we usher in a new era of entertainment. You can learn more about her company at lachanzeproductions.com



She is the President of Black Theatre United, a community of creatives dedicated to awareness, accountability, and advocacy. Proud mother of Celia Rose and Zaya LaChanze. She resides in Westchester, New York with her three cats and gardening hats.



is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today, selling millions of records worldwide. Her work in music, film, television, and the Broadway stage has been recognized with four Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, three SAG Award nominations and seven NAACP Image Awards. Her platinum single, “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Her 2012 autobiography, You Have No Idea, co-written with her mother Helen Williams, was a N.Y. Times Best Seller and she released Bubble Kisses, her first picture book for children, in 2020. Most recently, she starred in the World Premiere of POTUS, Selina Fillinger’s Broadway comedy, directed by Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman. She is part of the star-studded panel of judges for RuPaul’s Paramount+ competition series, Queen of the Universe, which will return for a second season. This fall, she will star as Miranda Priestly in the West End premiere of the musical The Devil Wears Prada.



began producing theatre with A Time to Sing at the Kennedy Center starring Renee Fleming and Vanessa Williams. Choreographer for PBS’ Big, Band Ballroom Bash, Dance With Me (American Choreography Award nomination) starring Williams, partnered with John O’Connell to choreograph Shall We Dance starring Richard Gere and Jennifer Lopez, as well as the 80th Academy Award’s nominated songs from Enchanted. Liz is a seven-time U.S. Professional Latin-American Ballroom Dance Champion and World finalist. Liz has produced many hours of dance programming for cable tv and is currently developing a number of theatre, film and tv productions.



is a distinguished music executive, author, entrepreneur, and educator, renowned for his pivotal role in shaping the careers of award-winning artists such as Destiny's Child and Beyoncé. As the founder of Music World Entertainment, he has produced over 100 platinum and gold albums, with total record sales exceeding 450 million worldwide. His contributions to the industry have earned him numerous accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award and the 2011 Century Award of Excellence.



A graduate of Fisk University, Dr. Knowles has shared his expertise as a faculty member at Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M, Pepperdine University, and the London College of Contemporary Music. In addition to his academic contributions, he is a best-selling author, known for acclaimed works such as The DNA of Achievers and Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story.



Beyond the music industry, Dr. Knowles is deeply committed to philanthropy, founding The Knowles Temenos House, which provides support for the homeless. His impact extends to film and television, where he co-produced the musical Cover Girls alongside T.D. Jakes, the MTV documentary Breaking From Above, and multiple #1 soundtracks.



Through his speaking engagements, books, and media projects, Dr. Mathew Knowles continues to inspire and empower audiences worldwide, cementing his legacy as a visionary leader in music, business, and education.



Lester Coney

serves as an Executive Vice President in the Mesirow Office of the Chairman. He is responsible for originating and nurturing new business opportunities, working with key external stakeholders while expanding and maintaining client relationships across the firm’s business lines. Les has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Mesirow, Les served as Aon’s National Sales Director. Les was the first African American Chairman of The Goodman Theatre’s board and named a Life Trustee. His passion for the arts and civic betterment have led him to serve as a current Trustee for the Art Institute of Chicago, as well as a board member for both the Miami City Ballet and the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation. Les is honored to be a former Trustee of Lincoln University (PA) and President Barack Obama's National Finance Committee member in both 2008 and 2012. Les earned a Bachelor of Science from George Williams University.





