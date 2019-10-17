LOVE QUiRKS Returns To NYC For An Industry Reading Nov. 14th & 15th

Seth Bisen-Hersh and Mark Childers' musical, LOVE QUIRKS returns to NYC with an industry reading on Thursday, November 14th at 7:30PM and Friday, November 15th at 2PM at the Dramatists Guild Foundation's The Music Hall (356 W. 40th St., 2nd Floor).

LOVE QUiRKS is a new musical of unconventional devotion, exploring the trials and tribulations of love. Four characters, straight and gay, experience the frustrations and perils of dating and relationships in NYC. One NYC apartment houses four roommates looking for love while trying to move on from past relationships. Chris, a guy who loves baseball and novels begins falling for Steph, a nice, no-nonsense girl who is no longer interested in love. Lili has given up on her ex-boyfriend, Ryan, an obsessive online dater who has discovered he no longer like the opposite sex! Even when love works, there's always room for a musical about love quirks! LOVE QUIRKS features a score of quirky, neurotic, and poignant songs by prolific composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh and a script by Mark Childers filled with laughter, pathos, and sexual tension.

LOVE QUiRKS had a critically acclaimed 3 week run in September 2014 at Shetler Studios Theatre 54. Talkinbroadway.com reported: "That's the big thing that Seth Bisen-Hersh and Mark Childers get right with their show; though it's almost exclusively about failed relationships and the agony they inflict on the good-hearted, it's never for a moment depressing...they've succeeded at telling a story today's struggling singles probably really need to hear." And stagebuddy.com remarked: "Within moments the audience is transported; losing themselves in the story and forgetting they are seated in the tiniest of black box theaters... Book writer, Mark Childers, connects immediately and easily to the universal panoply of emotional life that relationships evoke. And he does a wonderful job of elevating the story above clichéd generational references while maintaining a youthful sensibility. Mr. Bisen-Hersh's songs are funny, touching and come alive in the hands (voices) of four exceptional actors." And finally, BroadwayWorld.com proclaimed: "With a score that shines and four strong performers each struggling through very different love stories, LOVE QUiRKS is If/Then meets First Date: a new musical for a new generation of a new New York."

The 2019 reading features a stellar cast featuring Erin Lamar (Paradise Square, Bring it On: The Musical National Tour) Mary Page Nance (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Finding Neverland), Matthew Schatz (Heathers: The Musical), and Lauren Testerman (Freedom's Song; The Black Book).

The reading will be directed by Helen Hayes Award Winner Brian Childers (Danny & Sylvia: The Danny Kaye Musical, An Evening with Danny Kaye), musically directed by Cody Dry, and stage managed by Lily Perlmutter.

Award-winning composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh has also written the scores for The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre) and More to Love (WVMTF Award winner for Best Lyrics), more than 200 cabaret songs, three books, a sitcom pilot based on his life (Every Day a Little Seth) and a podcast based on his third book (Millennials are Ruining the World! an Xennial Perspective). Book writer Mark Childers produces branding media as a founding partner of Pburnt Productions, has written the book for the musical, The Kid from Brooklyn: The Danny Kay Story and also the short film, A Dinner Engagement.

For more information about the show, please visit www.lovequirks.com. Industry interested in attending, please email lovequirks@gmail.com.







