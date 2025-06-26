Jon Marans’ LOTZ’ WIFE to Receive Reading at Greenhouse Ensemble Summer Reading Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist and award-winning playwright Jon Marans will receive a reading on Monday, June 30 at 7:00 PM as part of the Greenhouse Ensemble Summer Reading Festival. The presentation will take place at St. Michael’s Church, located at 225 West 99th Street in Manhattan.

Lotz’ Wife is based on true events from the early 1960s, when Egypt hired former Nazi scientists to develop a missile capable of striking Tel Aviv. In response, the Mossad seeks an Israeli capable of posing as a wealthy ex-Nazi in order to infiltrate this elite group of Aryan scientists. They find their man—but he brings with him a volatile set of personal rules and inner demons the agency didn't anticipate.

The cast for the reading includes Peter Bradbury (McNeal, The Ferryman), Laura Darrell (Kid Victory, Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street), Karl Kenzler (Fiddler on the Roof 2015 revival, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at Signature), Scott Parkinson (The Coast of Utopia, Our Town at Barrow Street), Patricia Randell (Durang, Durang at MTC, HBO’s Too Big to Fail), Liv Rooth (To Kill a Mockingbird, Venus in Fur), and Andrew Rothenberg (Weeds, True Blood).

Marans is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Old Wicked Songs and received a Lucille Lortel nomination for The Temperamentals. He is also the writer of the new book for Lerner and Loewe’s Paint Your Wagon.

Tickets are $12.51 ($10 plus Eventbrite processing fee) and available online. For more information, visit the Greenhouse Ensemble’s official website or Eventbrite.

Artwork by Jameson Currier.

