Jessica Vosk Joins Concept EP Cast of New Original Musical FOXBRIER LANE

The new original musical Foxbrier Lane by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar continues to build momentum with the exciting announcement that celebrated Broadway star Jessica Vosk will join the concept EP recording cast as Florence, the enigmatic and emotionally complex mother at the heart of the story.



Vosk, known for her acclaimed turns in Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Hazbin Hotel, and more, brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic presence to the world of Foxbrier Lane, a sweeping theatrical tale set in Baltimore, centered around grief of loss and the toll it takes on family.

The news comes just days after the release of the musical’s first single, “Burning”, featuring Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Be More Chill). Released on July 28, the track is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.



Foxbrier Lane has already garnered attention through sold-out concerts at venues like New York City’s iconic 54 Below. Its debut was at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, Maryland through an artist grant. With a new concept EP currently in production, the creative team is poised to bring the world of Foxbrier Lane to a broader audience in the coming year.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica to the project,” said Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz, the show’s composer and lyricist. “Her voice has such a deep power and presence, making her a perfect fit for the character of Florence. I’ve been a fan for a long time, and I’m honored to have her singing these deeply personal songs.”

The EP is produced by Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz, Aitan Shachar, Michael Scott, Rachel Sandler, Gerard Canonico, Caleb Schoberg and Bardico Creative. Recorded at Manhattan Artists Crossing (MAX Studios).

