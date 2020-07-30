Janet Feder Of NPR Tiny Desk Concert Joins Golden Lotus Studio As First Guest Instructor

Theatre artist, composer, and musician Gary Grundei welcomes the first guest instructor to his virtual community for songwriters: Janet Feder, as seen on Tiny Desk Concert with NPR, will teach the next installment of the course Compose Yourself, and 8-week intensive for artists of all levels to engage in exercises and small group interaction with an instructor, resulting in around ten original songs over the course weeks. Janet and Gary connected through the Colorado theatre community and now reunite to make this digital creative space possible.

This Friday, at the weekly Friday Afternoon Song Club (FASC), Janet will join Gary for a Q & A to discuss song composition and more. Friday Afternoon Song Club is a live zoom hosting 75-minutes of fresh writing prompts and compositional methods where attendees produce a first draft of an original song by the end of each class. The Friday Afternoon Song Club is open to participants of all levels and music styles.

For the first time, FASC is adding the element of an interactive Q & A with Janet to discuss her music, inspiration, songwriting methods, performance, and more. An interview with NPR notes that Janet's "childlike sense of discovery, and her ability to turn it into music, has attracted some heavy-duty fans - like jazz guitarist Bill Frisell."

This resource is built as part of creating accessible and virtual artistic opportunities through an online home for songwriters at golden lotus studio. Janet is an artistic associate of Square Product Theatre. Gary Grundei has been featured on NPR, Kennedy Center, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and more. In an effort to make creating in the time of a pandemic accessible, the Friday Afternoon Song Club seats are available to reserve for as low as one dollar for artists to find it affordable. Registration can be found on the golden lotus studio website.







