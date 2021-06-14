Industry Pro Newsletter: The Hot Wing King, The Drama Book Shop, and an Update from our Audience Tracking Survey







June 14, 2021 -

We've got more survey data this week from the latest deployment of our audience tracking survey - and the news continues to be encouraging from a pent up demand perspective. While audiences may still be waiting a bit for the rest of their family to get vaccinated (particularly families with children), they are starting to make plans to see shows later this year - making now a great time to start marketing your productions so these families can get them on their calendar. Additionally, more signs of life in New York, and a new study from London shows that masked audiences would be safe even at full capacity.

Latest From Our Audience Tracking Survey

Among other findings, we are seeing a continued rise in the percentage of our audience that is intending to return to either Broadway or their local Regional Theatres as soon as they are able. From February, those willing to return within 1 week of reopening has increased 3%, with additional gains in the within 6 months of reopening category. We're also seeing that 47% of the audience has plans to see theatre this summer, that number rises to 65% in September, and gets as high as 72% in December. The audience is definitely itching for a return, and as we pair this data up with the slew of theatres that have announced seasons, now is the perfect time to start getting the word out to this hungry audience about what your company is offering.

Katori Hall Wins The Pulitzer Prize for The Hot Wing King

This year's finalists included Circle Jerk by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley and Stew by Zora Howard.

Tom Toro Animates Life for Portland Center Stage AD Marissa Wolf

The New Yorker cartoonist put together a short comic about how he and his wife, Portland Center Stage Artistic Director Marissa Wolf navigated the pandemic year - including caring for the cartoonist when he himself contracted the virus, keeping their child focused on their school work, and keeping the doors of her institution open.

New Study: Masks Keep Audiences Safe at Full Capacity

The study, conducted at University College London, found that through mask wearing and other mitigation measures already in place, the spread of aerosol droplets can be reduced by 99 percent, rendering theatres safe even at full capacity.

Fewer Than 1% of Venues Have Received SVOG Funding

With over 14,000 applications received, fewer than 100 venues have actually received funding from the program - totaling a mere $127 million released of the more than $11 billion set aside for the program.

The Challenges of Returning for those with Long COVID

For theatre makers that not only contracted the virus, those that continue to experience long COVID symptoms are having trouble finding the right path forward as the industry begins to make its return to widespread normalcy.

New Details on NYC's $25 Million 'Artist Corps'

Inspired by programs from history like the Works Progress Administration, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the program earlier this year. Finally, details are now available for what the projects must look like and how the application process will work. (By the way, applications are currently open for round one)

Where the New York Mayoral Candidates Stand on the Arts

As the NYC Mayoral Election Primary Voting gets underway, here's a quick roundup of where some of the top candidates stand on issues concerning the cultural sector.

Howard Sherman Reviews The Drama Book Shop

In his latest column for The Stage, Howard Sherman pays a visit to the newly reopening Drama Book Shop in New York City.

The Road to Reopening: The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

This week in our series highlighting the many ways regional theatres have worked to get back to reopening, we stop by the Broadway Palm in Ft. Myers, Florida. The theatre originally got back to work at 25% capacity last summer, and are currently operating at 50% capacity - with hopes to get up to 75% this fall

