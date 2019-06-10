INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 10th - HADESTOWN Tops Broadway Social Media Growth Post Tonys!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (17.68%), Oklahoma! (14.24%), Beetlejuice (9.08%), Ain't Too Proud (8.33%) and Tootsie The Musical (7.69%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were The Ferryman (6.70%), What The Constitution Means to Me (6.49%), Hillary and Clinton (6.18%), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (4.58%) and Frankie and Johnny (4.28%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (5.69%), Moulin Rouge (0.80%), and The Music Man (0.59%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Beetlejuice (+2,491), Hadestown (+2,031), Dear Evan Hansen (+886), Aladdin (+814) and Come From Away (+733).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-298), Book of Mormon (-170), My Fair Lady (6), 2nd Stage (12) and Chicago (13).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were To Kill A Mockingbird (+21,395), Hamilton (+10,978), Waitress (+9,099), Hadestown (+5,998) and The Phantom of the Opera(+4,763).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (-90,496), The Lion King (-12,504), Aladdin (-11,691), Dear Evan Hansen (-7,959) and King Kong (-1,578).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,191), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (+920), Frozen (+709), Tootsie The Musical (+655) and Cursed Child (+651).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hadestown (+3,681), Hamilton (+1,914), Waitress (+1,126), Dear Evan Hansen (+965) and Beetlejuice (+961).

The shows with the least growth were Beautiful (5), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (7), Chicago (13), The Music Man (16) and King Lear (19).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Aladdin (+30,402), Waitress (+21,912), Hadestown (+10,741), Beetlejuice (+3,798) and Dear Evan Hansen (+2,250).

The shows with the least growth were King Lear (13), The Music Man (25), Beautiful (33) and My Fair Lady (42).







