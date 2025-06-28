Governor Hochul Appoints Rochester Fringe CEO Erica Fee to the New York State Council on the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rochester Fringe Festival CEO & Founding Festival Producer Erica Fee has been appointed to the New York State Council on the Arts by Governor Kathy Hochul. As a Council Member, Fee will be part of the governing body of NYSCA, responsible for voting on funding for cultural service grants throughout the state. In FY2025, NYSCA awarded over $160 million to over 1,800 organizations and over 500 artists statewide.

The Council is composed of up to 21 individuals appointed by the Governor and approved by the State Senate. Members support initiatives which further the state’s policy to stimulate and encourage the study and presentation of the arts for the benefit of NYS’s communities, citizens and visitors. They also vote on nominations for Advisory Panelists—including panels for review of cultural service grants and appeals of grant decisions. Fee will serve a five-year term, effective immediately.

NYSCA Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Erica’s first-hand knowledge of the arts as an economic driver and a community catalyst will benefit our world-renowned arts and culture sector. On behalf of Council and staff, I congratulate Erica on her appointment and look forward to working with her to serve New York.”

Under Fee’s leadership, the Rochester Fringe Festival has grown from a seed of an idea into one of the country’s—and New York State’s—largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, hailed by The New York Times as “one of the country’s more prominent multidisciplinary events.” Now in its 14th year, the Fringe has presented over 5,700 performances and welcomed nearly a million attendees from across the region, country and internationally.

ABOUT ERICA FEE

Erica is an award-winning producer and the CEO and Founding Festival Producer of the Rochester Fringe Festival—New York State’s largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, hailed by The New York Times as “one of the country’s more prominent multidisciplinary events.” Now in its 14th year, the Fringe has presented over 5,700 performances and welcomed nearly a million attendees.

Earlier this year, Erica founded Your Attention Please Productions, a new company with TV, film, and stage work in development, including a touring production of The Enigmatist, starring New York Times crossword puzzle designer, magician, writer and Rochester native, David Kwong.

She began her career as a professional actor in London before founding Erica Fee Productions, producing U.K. No. 1 tours, off-West End, and Edinburgh Fringe shows. Erica was also the first American to receive the prestigious New Producer’s Award from StageOne (Society of London Theatres/TMA), winning it twice, which is its maximum.

Erica holds degrees from the University of Rochester (Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude) and ArtsEd London, and was the 2016 University of Rochester Commencement Speaker. She also holds certificates in Commercial Theatrical Production from StageOne, Festival Production from the University of Minnesota, Non-Profit Leadership and Finance from Cornell University, and in Art in Public Space from the In-Situ European Platform for Artistic Creation in Public Space in Marseille, France.

Erica is a frequent speaker, panelist, and invited delegate to numerous educational and arts and culture forums worldwide. She is also an International Advisory Board member for the Master of Management International Arts Management (MMIAM) through HEC Montreal and SMU.

Erica was mentored by acclaimed Broadway and West End producer, Paul Elliott. In 2024, she was inducted into Who’s Who in America.



Comments







Need more Industry Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...