Full Cast Set for ALONG THE BENT AND NARROW Industry Reading

Benjamin Pelteson (Barrymore nominee for Angels in America at The Wilma), Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet at Shakespeare in the Park, Cabaret), Naomi Lorrain (JORDANS), and Mallory Portnoy (Maestro) will star in a private reading of Owen Lou Wilson's Along the Bent and Narrow directed by Danny Sharron and presented by The Assembly on February 20th at 4pm.

First performed in 1974, Wilson's Along the Bent and Narrow offers a portrait of queer life in the era of Stonewall, before AIDS and marriage equality. Set in the vibrant bohemian world of Greenwich Village in the 1970s, the play explores a burgeoning relationship between a gay artist and his closeted lover.

Other staff include dramaturg Ben Beckley, stage manager Celina Revollar, and producers Meredith Lucio, Emily Caffery, Jess Chayes, and Stephen Aubrey.

OWEN LOU WILSON

(1944-1998) was an actor, poet, playwright and visionary originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Prior to moving to New York, he was a member of The Pittsburgh Playhouse, where he studied with William Ball, the founder of The American Conservatory Theater. After moving to the West Village, he immersed himself in the nascent LGBTQIA+ movement, acting as treasurer and community services coordinator for The Mattachine Society. He also had a featured role off Broadway in The Paradise Kid, and his poetry was published in The Village Voice.

is a theater director with a focus on developing new plays and musicals, dedicated to elevating the stories of the LGBTQ+, Jewish, and Arab communities. This April, Danny will be directing the world premiere of Hold Me in the Water by Ryan J. Haddad at Playwrights Horizons. He is currently the US Associate Director on the Broadway revival of Cabaret. Prior to that, he spent five years as the Senior Associate Director on Dear Evan Hansen, overseeing four companies: Broadway, West End, Toronto, and the 1st National Tour. Over the past sixteen years, he has developed and directed new work at many theaters in and out of NYC. Danny was recently named a 2024 TV/Film Directing Fellow with The Drama League. He is also a recipient of New York Theatre Workshop's 2050 Fellowship, Williamstown's Bill Foeller Fellowship, The Drama League's New York Fellowship and Next Stage Directing Residency, and is an alumnus of the Ars Nova Director's Troupe. He is a NYTW Usual Suspect.

