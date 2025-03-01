Foundation for Stage Managers Announces Fifth Grants Application Cycle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Foundation for Stage Managers (FSM), formerly known as the Stage Managers’

Association Foundation, has opened its fifth cycle for the submission of grant applications.

Applications for grants will be accepted from March 1 through March 31, 2025. Awards will be announced on April 30, 2025.

Proposals for small grants of up to $2,000 may be submitted to the Foundation. Fundable initiatives include projects and public events that promote an understanding of the roles Stage Managers play in the arts and entertainment industries, conference attendance support, workshops and symposia, international travel for career-building opportunities, and honorariums for lectures, seminars, and skill-building for Stage Managers.



Since its founding in 2022, FSM has awarded 14 grants to support qualifiying recipients. Examples of this include an individual stage manager to attend intimacy training, compensation for a stage management position that had previously been filled by a volunteer, training, and promoting theatrical experience, for stage managers of color in a local theater company. Support for a theater’s program that provides paid on-the-job training for early-career SMs, or a webinar series to increase stage manager knowledge of technical specialties that they will interact with on the job are also qualifiers.

For more information, click here.

