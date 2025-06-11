Fault Line Theatre Reveals Casting For TREMOLO Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fault Line Theatre has announced casting for a developmental reading of Tremolo, part of the 2025 Irons in the Fire new play development series. Written by Regan Moro and directed by Sammy Zeisel, the reading will take place on Monday June 16 at 6pm at Open Jar Studios.

The cast of Tremolo will feature Barsha, Sagan Chen, Francesca Fernandez, Rami Margron, Kelly McAndrew, Julia McDermott, Susannah Perkins, and Laila Robins.

Tremolo is the story of old friends Nicola, Con, Sorel, Paulie, Masha, Devyn, Alex, and Nina. Every summer they spend a week on Sorel and Paulie's dock talking about theater and dykes and sex and aging and the loons that circle below. This is the last summer they'll ever do this, but they don't know that yet. Anyway. Tonight, Con's making everyone listen to their new play. (They seem better this year, right?).

A love song to ambition, artmaking, and heartbreak, Tremolo is at once a radical queer reimagining of Chekhov's The Seagull set on the dock of a dark lake; and a singular portrait of an intergenerational found family on the precipice of great loss.

This is the second of seven workshops for Fault Line's 2025 Irons in the Fire program. The 2025 Irons in the Fire program will feature new plays by Liza Birkenmeier, Zackary Grady, Erica Jensen, Alex Lin, Nikki Massoud, Regan Moro, and Abigail C. Onwunali.

Irons in the Fire is Fault Line Theatre's year-round reading series of new plays in development. Every play and every playwright requires something a little different - so the format and timeline for each project is malleable, with the only requirement being a public sharing of the piece at some point in the process. Each reading is supported by a community event that brings the independent theatre community together in a meaningful way.

All Irons in the Fire readings are free and open to the public. To reserve tickets, visit www.faultlinetheatre.org/irons-in-the-fire.

