Empire Technical Fabrication Voluntarily Recognizes Shop Workers’ Union

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Empire Technical Fabrication, a commercial scenic shop servicing Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional, and touring productions, has voluntarily recognized the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 632 as the collective bargaining representative for shop employees at its Wayne, New Jersey facility.

The newly organized bargaining unit includes 30 workers across several classifications, including carpenters, mechanics, logistics specialists, integrators, CNC operators, and fabricators. Both parties worked in tandem to ensure a fair and transparent process, culminating in Empire Technical Fabrication’s voluntary recognition of IATSE Local 632.

Empire Technical Fabrication’s leadership and crew welcomed the decision, emphasizing their commitment to continued growth and collaboration. “We recognize the strength of the theatrical production industry is rooted in the employees that support the process from the shop to the stage,” said the Partners of Empire Technical Fabrication. “We hope this step will solidify our commitment to fostering a workplace that is both productive and supportive as shows make their way from Empire Technical Fabrication in New Jersey with local 632, to audiences across the river on Broadway and beyond.”

“Our bosses are union members themselves and have always talked very highly of unionization,” said employee Robert Dietze. “As our business expands, becoming union members felt like a natural progression for the shop, I’m very excited to see how this will help the company grow and what projects are in store for us.”

Employee Zackary Horan shared, “I’m glad I was able to be a part of the team that helped not only the people around me, but future ETF employees. I’m proud to help give others this opportunity and create a bright future as a united group.”

“I support this because I believe in the power of the union to positively impact the workers and our company. I’m excited for our continued growth together,” added Brea Desguin.



“I commend Empire Theatrical Fabrication for their voluntary recognition of Local 632 IATSE as the bargaining unit for its employees,” said Kevin O’Brien, President, Local 632 . “This proves that they value their workers whose efforts bring the best theatrical technology to the legitimate theatre of Broadway and beyond. Local 632 IATSE is proud to welcome the ETF workforce into the ranks of Organized Labor”

Both IATSE and Empire Technical Fabrication look forward to negotiating a first contract that reflects their mutual commitment to quality, safety, and the wellbeing of the workforce.





