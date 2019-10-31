Elia Monte-Brown and John Wojda To Lead Reading of THE MOUNTAIN KING

In the Athletic Director's office of a prestigious Division One athletic department, a reform-minded administrator faces down a coach who personifies the winner-take-all culture of college football when scandal threatens to derail the season.



New Light Theater Project, in association with Chelsea Rep Lab and The Z Theatre (Virginia Beach), presents an industry reading of THE MOUNTAIN KING, a new work by Michael Allen Aguirre and directed by John Grabowski (Associate Director, The Acting Studio-NY). An invitation-only industry reading of this new play will be presented Monday, November 4 at Pearl Studios in Manhattan. Industry members interested in receiving an invitation, please email admin@newlighttheaterproject.com.

For more information visit NewLightTheaterProject.com



As accusations of suspected sexual misconduct fly, we learn that the scandal is not what it seems, but rather a symptom of a deeper malaise. Will the veteran coach who epitomizes the winner-take-all culture of college football be able to keep his job when he faces a challenge from an ambitious Title Nine officer who is determined to hold someone responsible for the callous, toxic culture which she sees as defining college football?



The reading features John Wojda (The Blacklist, NBC); Elia Monte-Brown (Shades of Blue, NBC); Chris Kipiniak (Mr. Robot, USA); and Norah Elise Johnson.



New Light Theater Project is an ensemble of artists in their seventh season as a company. Currently, an extended run of Imagining Madoff is running Off-Broadway at Theatre Row. Additional accolades for their work include Best of Theater (The L Magazine for Picture Ourselves in Latvia), Time Out NY Critics' Pick (Bubba, Breeders, The American Tradition), recipients of the The Flea Theater's Anchor Program, Woodstock Byrdcliffe Residency Fellowship, Chicago Dramatists Grafting Project, and the Access Theater Residency Program.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You