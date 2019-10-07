Drama League to Award Herb Engert and EY at Fall Gala

The Drama League has announced that EY is the 2019 recipient of The Drama League's Arts Ally Award, to be presented to Herb Engert at the 36th Annual Drama League Benefit Gala. The black-tie evening, also honoring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will take place on Monday, October 28, 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in New York City at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue).

Sceneworks Studios is Sponsor of the 2019 Drama League Benefit Gala. Art Lab LLC is a Supporter of the 2019 Benefit Gala. MAC Cosmetics is the Official Make-Up Partner of The Drama League. The 2019 Drama League Benefit Gala Chairs are Mary Jain and Joseph Pizza. Leadership support for the 2019 Benefit Gala is also provided by its Vice Chairs: Anna May & Tim Feige, Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab LLC, Kathy & Ken Henderson, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Stan Ponte & John Metzner, Iris Smith, and JoAnn & John Weisel. The Benefit Gala Committee members are Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane, Bill Damaschke, Leslie C. Feldman, The Leo Shull Foundation for the Arts, and Sotheby's International Realty.

ABOUT THE 2019 ARTS ALLY

Herb Engert is the Office Managing Partner for the New York City (NYC) office of Ernst & Young LLP. In this role, he is responsible for the overall client service and internal management of the EY US member firm's headquarters and largest office, with over 10,000 professionals. His goal is to connect the thousands of dynamic professionals to area clients and continue to embed EY into the fabric of the NYC business and social communities. Prior to his current role, Herb served as the EY Global Private Equity Leader and the EY Americas Growth Markets Leader.

Herb is a true believer in authentic leadership and is committed to making an impact on diversity and inclusiveness - including LGBTQ+ equality - in the workplace, youth mentorship and next generation talent. He is also passionate about entrepreneurship and is actively involved with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Endeavor and The Kauffman Foundation. Under Herb's leadership, the NYC office has seen the formation of an Arts Club, a community of EY Professionals interested in exploring the breadth of art offerings in our city from museums and galleries to theater and dance. Herb is a board member for The Roundabout Theatre Company and is on the National Committee at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.







