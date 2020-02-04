Danny Johnson And C.K. Allen To Lead New York Industry Reading Of SUPPER

BESPOKE PLAYS - a bicoastal production company - is excited to announce that Danny Johnson (Daredevil, Luke Cage) and C.K. Allen (Guiding Light, All My Children) will lead the first New York industry reading of Phinneas Kiyomura's Supper. These two juggernauts will star as two warring brothers definitely not based on the elder Koch brothers in a play that resembles a cage match crossed with classic farce. Additional cast and production team members will be announced shortly.

The reading will take place on Sunday, February 16th, at 7pm at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios (311 W 43rd St, 8th Fl). Light refreshments will be provided, and the reading will be followed by a short reception. Reservations can be made by E-mailing BespokePlaysRSVP@gmail.com. Literary managers, artistic directors, and commercial producers are especially encouraged to join us for this production-ready piece.

This will be the second New York reading from BESPOKE PLAYS, a bicoastal industry reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. They seek to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews using staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. The direct intention is getting new plays published and programmed. Their company of playwrights in both cities span film, television, and theatrical writers who share a passion of writing for the stage. In addition, the bicoastal relationship helps bring writers to the attention of producers of other media across the entertainment industry.

Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You