Concord Theatricals Acquires Worldwide Licensing Rights to THE MAD ONES

Concord Theatricals has announced that it has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk's new musical The Mad Ones. The show is now available for licensing at: samfren.ch/PerformMadOnes

In addition, the Concord imprint, Craft Recordings will release the original studio cast recording of The Mad Ones digitally on Friday, December 6. The album features Krystina Alabado as Sam, Emma Hunton as Kelly, Ben Fankhauser as Adam and Katie Thompson as Bev. It is produced by Ian Kagey, Brian Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan, and executive produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven. The album will be available to purchase from December 6 here: http://found.ee/themadones-castrecording-mus

"The Mad Ones is a coming-of-age story that unexpectedly came of age online," said Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk. "We're honored that the fans who love the show will now have this exquisite cast recording from Sean Patrick Flahaven and Concord, and we can't wait to get our little-show-that-could into the hands of regional, community, and educational theatre groups around the world."

"I've known Kait and Brian and their work for years, and I'm very happy to welcome them to the Concord Theatricals family," added Sean Patrick Flahaven, President of Concord Theatricals. "Their songs have found a huge audience online, and I can't wait for fans and theatremakers to hear this album and produce this show."

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved... Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path?

The Mad Ones opened off-Broadway (Prospect Theater Company at 59E59) in November 2017 after an earlier run at Goodspeed Musicals under its previous title, The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown. The musical has sold 15,000+ pieces of digital sheet music, amassed millions of YouTube views, and inspired thousands of fan videos. Its well-known songs include "Run Away With Me," "Say the Word," and "Freedom."

"Simply stated, you'll love The Mad Ones. People of all ages can relate to this touching and humorous story."

- BroadwayWorld



"The Mad Ones is a fun show with great music and an honest message about being your own person."

- Theatre Is Easy



"Kerrigan and Lowdermilk are good at crafting catchy theater pop."

- Time Out New York



"If Kerrigan and Lowdermilk aren't the best young songwriting team in the country, they're right up there with other candidates - as is implied by the many awards they've already gathered." ­

- David Finkle, Huffington Post

BIOGRAPHIES

Kait Kerrigan (she/her) is an award-winning lyricist, bookwriter, and playwright. Off-Broadway: The Mad Ones (fka The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown), Henry & Mudge, with composer Brian Lowdermilk. She has written book and lyrics for the immersive house party The Bad Years, Republic, Unbound, Irena; and lyrics for Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends, and Earthrise. Her plays include Father/Daughter, Disaster Relief, Imaginary Love, and Transit. Her work has been developed by La Jolla, Kennedy Center, Theatreworks/Silicon Valley, Primary Stages, Goodspeed, and others. Awards: Kleban, Larson, Theatre Hall of Fame Most Promising Lyricist. Alumna of Dramatists Guild Fellowship, Page 73's I-73, BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop, and Barnard College.

Brian Lowdermilk (they/them or she/her) is a queer, gender non-conforming writer and composer. Their musicals include The Bad Years, Henry & Mudge, The Mad Ones (fka The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown), Republic, Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends and the albums Our First Mistake and Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live. Awards: Jonathan Larson, Alan Menken, Richard Rodgers, Dramatists Guild Fellowship. www.kerrigan-lowdermilk.com

Tony®-winning and two-time Grammy-nominated Concord Theatricals is the world's most significant theatrical agency, comprised of R&H Theatricals, The Musical Company, Tams-Witmark and Samuel French. Concord Theatricals is the only firm that provides truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals under a single banner, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class production.

CRAFT RECORDINGS

Craft, a Concord company, is home to one of the largest and most storied collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Our repertoire includes iconic artists such as Joan Baez, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, Nine Inch Nails, Thelonious Monk, Otis Redding, R.E.M. and Traveling Wilburys, to name just a few. Being caretakers for the heritage of countless landmark recordings is a responsibility we don't take lightly. We reissue legendary music with a meticulous devotion to quality and a commitment to preservation-ensuring that these remarkable recordings endure for new generations to discover. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Concord, Fantasy, Milestone, Nitro, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Sugar Hill, Vanguard and Vee-Jay Records, among many others.







