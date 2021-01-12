Chita Rivera, Andréa Burns, David Henry Hwang and More Feature in New Inclusive Education Series







Digital Theatre+ has brought together some of Broadway's leading talent for Musical Matters, a 5-episode conversation series exploring inclusivity and representation in musical theatre. Hosted by actor, writer, and advocate for inclusion Christine Toy Johnson, each episode of the series focuses on the lived experiences of the featured artists and how representation impacts the work they create and perform.

Talent includes:

Andréa Burns - star of In The Heights and The Nance

Nikki Renée Daniels - star of Hamilton and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

David Henry Hwang - Tony Award winner and writer of M. Butterfly and Chinglish

Lisa Kron - Tony Award winner and writer of Fun Home and 2.5 Minute Ride

Jose Llana - star of The King and I and Here Lies Love

Chita Rivera - Tony Award winner and star of West Side Story and Chicago

Aneesh Sheth - star of Bombay Dreams and Southern Comfort

Ali Stroker - Tony Award winner and star of Spring Awakening and Oklahoma!

Alexandria Wailes - star of Spring Awakening and Big River

George C. Wolfe - Tony Award winner and director of Jelly's Last Jam and Caroline, or Change

Hosted by Christine Toy Johnson, star of Come From Away

At a time when conversations on inclusivity have never been more important, and as many academic institutions across the globe are still learning remotely, Musical Matters brings important discussions on race, gender and sexuality, and disability center stage through an accessible online format via the Digital Theatre+ website. Suitable for high school and university students, teachers will be able to use these engaging videos to facilitate important inclusive conversations in their classrooms, as well as sharing exclusive insights into musical theatre.

Host Christine Toy Johnson says: "It was incredible to talk with such a wide array of luminary artists, not only to hear about their experiences in musical theatre, but also their insight on how we can make it a more inclusive and meaningful place to work as storytellers of the world."

Each episode lasts approximately 45 minutes and is free to access for educators for a limited time via free trial from Tuesday January 12 2021.