CPR - Center For Performance Research Awarded $100,000 From The Howard Gilman Foundation

CPR - Center for Performance Research, an independent 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the development of new works in contemporary dance, performance and related forms, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a special grant of $100,000 from the Howard Gilman Foundation. The Howard Gilman Foundation has supported hundreds of performing arts organizations that are committed to serving geographically and culturally diverse organizations devoted to excellence in both artistic achievement and audience experience. CPR is honored to be among those receiving support.

This grant will assist CPR with ongoing financial stability for cash reserve and working capital. This support will continue to strengthen the organization providing critical resources to its artistic community, including affordable rehearsal space, curated programs focused on rehearsal and residency support, providing public presentation opportunities, and platforms for community engagement.

"The Howard Gilman Foundation is an extraordinary funder that we have had the great pleasure of working with over the last few years. Their staff show a deep and thoughtful commitment to performing artists and the organizations that serve them. We are honored and humbled by the recognition the Howard Gilman Foundation has shown us through this Special Opportunity Grant. This funding will be of enormous benefit to CPR in both the short and long-term," says CPR's Executive Director, Charlotte Farrell.

"The Howard Gilman Foundation recognizes CPR as an essential part of the City's performing arts ecosystem," says Anna Campbell, Senior Program Officer at the Foundation. "We also acknowledge the deep dedication of CPR's leadership team, Charlotte Farrell and the Board of Directors, who are ensuring CPR's longevity as an independent and thriving organization. We are thrilled to join our philanthropic colleagues in supporting this important institution."







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You