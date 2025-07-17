COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL to Join TRU's Musical Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cowfolk: The Gay Rodeo Musical: Bear Kosik and Lani Madland's celebration of LGBTQ pride will be featured at Theatre Resources Unlimited's workshop: HOW TO WRITE A MUSICAL THAT WORKS.

This workshop is dedicated to fostering a conversation about musical theater structure not only for writers but also for producers, directors and everyone involved in the creation and production of new works.

A professional panel of commercial producers, directors and writers, will give feedback on select musicals. Cowfolk is one of them.

The panel will include:

Bob Ost, executive director of Theater Resources Unlimited, and TRU Literary Manager Owen Cahill will facilitate.

COWFOLK is one of the featured musicals. Presented by Bearly Designed Productions, with musical direction by Sue Maskaleris and production management by Jay Michaels Global Communications.

THE PLOT: The weekend for the International Gay Rodeo Association event in suburban Denver arrives. As the evening and weekend unfold, Ron makes a move on Marty who is also eyed by Dolly. Rebecca and Tina become engaged and demonstrate what a healthy relationship looks like. Derik and Dane alternately complain to Gurney and Brace about never having found the right one while chasing Paul for NSA sex. Fred keeps trying to demonstrate he still loves Ron unsuccessfully until Ron discovers he's the one who needs to change his attitude about the relationship. Hi-yo Silver!!!

COWFOLK is also planning a by-invitation-only presentation on Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. at OPEN JAR STUDIOS. https://truonline.org/events/feedback-workshop-3-2025/





