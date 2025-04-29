CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER Joins Dramatists Play Service Catalog

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dramatists Play Service, the play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, has acquired Conversations with Mother, the new play by Matthew Lombardo. The title is now available for licensing worldwide.

Spanning five decades, the play follows the complex, comical, and deeply human relationship between a strong-willed mother and her free-spirited son. As the two navigate life’s shifting tides, they forge an unbreakable bond filled with laughter, conflict, and compassion. With two actors portraying a full spectrum of ages and eras, Lombardo’s latest work is both an acting showcase and a heartfelt tribute to family in all its messy, meaningful glory.

The production recently played its final performance on Monday, April 21 following 17 previews and 65 performances at Theater 555. The production will launch a national tour later this year.

“Matthew has written a deeply personal and undeniably funny play that speaks to audiences of every background,” says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “We are honored to welcome Conversations with Mother into the DPS catalog.”

