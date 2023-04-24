BroadwayHD Welcomes McLean Mills as New Director of Content and Production







BroadwayHD has appointed McLean Mills as new Director of Content and Production. In his new role, Mills is responsible for identifying and acquiring new and exciting titles to add to BroadwayHD's library of digital streaming content. He will also act as a producer joining BroadwayHD's Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley for all new content, from live captures of Broadway and West End shows to original content created exclusively for the platform.

Mills joins BroadwayHD with a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, having worked as a producer at the e-startup "Studio," where he helped build the production department and oversaw shoots with top talent, including Idina Menzel and Charlie Puth. He also served on hit films such as Dolemite is My Name and Hell or High Water. At YouTube Originals in the Post Department, Mills was responsible for overseeing the completion of shows such as Cobra Kai, as well as the livestream of Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live from Amman, Jordan.

"I'm honored to join the incredible team at BroadwayHD and contribute to the growth of this innovative platform," said Mills. "Theatre has the power to bring people together and connect us in ways that few other art forms can. I'm excited to work with this talented group of individuals to create new content and bring new captures to BroadwayHD that will inspire and delight audiences everywhere."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, founders of BroadwayHD, expressed their excitement over Mills joining the team. "We are thrilled to welcome McLean to BroadwayHD," said Lane. "His extensive experience and passion for the performing arts make him the perfect fit for this role." Comley added, "We are confident that McLean's vision and expertise will help us continue to expand our digital footprint and make the best of Broadway accessible to audiences everywhere."

With Mills at the helm of content and production, BroadwayHD is poised for continued growth and success. His experience and expertise will help to ensure that the platform continues to bring the best theatrical productions to audiences around the globe. A selection of productions on the digital streaming platform include Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

Stream the best of Broadway anytime, anywhere! BroadwayHD is a streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals captured specifically for viewing at home. BroadwayHD's mission is to make Broadway accessible to a global audience. Founded in 2015 by Tony Award®-winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 300 captured stage performances from Broadway, the West End, and beyond, including The Phantom of the Opera, Kinky Boots, Cats, Miss Saigon, Gypsy, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, and more.