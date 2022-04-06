Broadway Producers Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin Launch P3 Productions







Today, Ben Holtzman (he/him), Sammy Lopez (he/him), and Fiona Howe Rudin (she/her) announced the launch of P3 Productions, an artist-driven producing team dedicated to building productions from the ground level to uplift new voices and communities. P3 Productions is built on thought-provoking stories, strong values, and opening doors, and believes that stories - and the way we create stories - have the power to change the world.

"We're thrilled to combine our passion for the entertainment industry and drive as creative producers with the launch of P3 Productions," said Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Fiona Howe Rudin in a joint statement. "Since our very first meeting, we felt the potential in our partnership to build thought-provoking stories with artists we admire and respect. From Broadway-bound musicals, reimagined classics, and theatre for young audiences, we're excited to develop productions that invite new communities to our process and expand the power of live entertainment."

Producing partners Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez met as college freshmen at Syracuse University, and first began collaborating with producer Fiona Howe Rudin in the spring of 2019 on the new musical Gun & Powder. Together, they premiered the sold-out production at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia as part of their 30th anniversary season. Here is where they discovered their aligned values as theatre-makers and leaders, and decided to partner on this new joint venture. Additional P3 Productions staff includes Assistant Producer Keara Moon with Business Management provided by ENVEEKAY - Nate Koch, Founder.

P3 Productions' current projects in development include Gun & Powder (World Premiere: Signature Theatre 2020), How to Dance in Ohio (Upcoming World Premiere: Syracuse Stage, Fall 2022), Midsummer, Bradical, and two additional projects in development with award-winning artists John Leguizamo and Shakina Nayfack. Other Co-Producer/Investors Broadway/Touring credits include Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, A Christmas Carol, Be More Chill, The Kite Runner, A Strange Loop (with A Choir Full Productions), and others. P3 is a supporter and frequently collaborates with New 42/The New Victory Theater, The Industry Standard Group (TISG), TYA/USA, CO/LAB Theater Group, and Edify / Harriet Tubman Effect, Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC), and The BringAbout by Jennifer Jancuska.

More information can be found about P3 Productions at www.p3.productions.

Ben Holtzman (he/him) is a producer and content creator passionate about uplifting new artists. Ben worked closely with Hal Prince from 2016 until his passing, whereupon he produced his memorial celebration at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway directed by Susan Stroman. Ben is also the co-founder and executive producer of RANGE music: a New York City music collective. With RANGE, he has arranged and produced music videos and content with Nickelodeon, Sesame Street, Billboard, the E! Network, and more. Ben was the recipient of the 2019-2020 Prince Fellowship for Creative Producing in association with Columbia University and is a proud graduate of Syracuse University. For more, visit www.p3.productions.

Sammy Lopez (he/him) is a curious theatre-maker dedicated to uplifting historically excluded voices & stories through the arts. At Marathon Digital, he is the Special Projects Manager, representing Broadway productions, regional theatres, and other live entertainment clients. In addition, he is the first resident director of NY Children's Theatre developing new theatre experiences for families and young audiences. During the pandemic, Sammy co-founded The Industry Standard Group (TISG) and Second Act Theatrical Capital (2ATC), a decentralized leadership cohort of BIPOC producers strategically formed to promote work reflecting diversity and increase the presence of BIPOC investors and producers in the commercial producing arts and entertainment field. He is the 2022 program mentor for Theatre Producers Of Color (TPOC) and teaches with The Business of Broadway. Currently, he is a recipient of The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle and a Broadway League Fellow. Sammy is a proud graduate of Syracuse University's School of Drama, L.A. County High School for the Arts, and serves on the board of the New 42, TYA/USA, and CO/LAB Theater Group.

Fiona Rudin (she/her) is a theater producer and investor. A lifelong lover of the arts, she began her career as a contemporary art dealer. She discovered her passion for theater while serving on the board of directors at The New 42nd Street which is the parent organization to The New Victory Theater, New 42 Studios and The Duke Theater. She is currently the Chairman of the board and has dedicated the last 17 years working with board and staff to bring high-quality performing arts to children of all ages, reaching over 40,000 public school children every year. In 2014, with a growing interest in producing theater, Fiona began investing in shows on Broadway and off-Broadway, including the world-wide sensation, HAMILTON. Fiona joined as a co-producer on the very successful, immersive production of the Tooting Art's Club SWEENEY TODD at the former Barrow Street Theater in 2016. In 2017, she founded Fiona Rudin Productions with an objective of supporting emerging talent and giving opportunity through financial backing to under-represented voices.