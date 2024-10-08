Broadway Licensing Global & Harmonia Holdings Renew Partnership for Representation in China and Asia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Licensing Global and Harmonia Holdings, Ltd. are renewing their strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Harmonia Holdings will continue to represent BLG exclusively in China and other key Asian territories, leveraging their extensive market expertise to promote BLG’s expanding catalog of globally renowned titles.

This partnership renewal comes on the eve of the 23rd Shanghai International Arts Festival, a global stage for arts and culture. Harmonia Holdings, under the visionary leadership of CEO and Founder Sophie Qi, will spearhead efforts to bring the marquee plays and musicals represented by BLG to new audiences across Asia. Among the many celebrated titles represented by BLG, include the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Water for Elephants, the rock musical sensation Lizzie, and amateur licensing rights to the worldwide phenomenon Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

As part of this renewed collaboration, Harmonia will focus on growing BLG’s presence in the Asian market, providing more theatres and producers the opportunity to license its iconic collection of titles, and offering audiences the chance to experience these extraordinary works first-hand.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Broadway Licensing Global,” said Sophie Qi, CEO and Founder of Harmonia Holdings, Ltd., “At Harmonia Holdings, we are proud to deepen our collaboration with Broadway Licensing Global, while continuing our longstanding commitment to representing top theatrical licensing companies across the Asian market. By investing significantly in educating and nurturing this emerging market in the past decade, we are bridging the gap between Western theatrical traditions and Asia’s unique cultural landscape. Our partnerships and expertise in market education, paired with BLG’s vast catalog of Broadway titles, enable us to foster a new generation of theater professionals and create lasting cultural impact. Together, we are dedicated to elevating the region’s theatrical offerings and enriching its creative economy.”

Ted Chapin, CEO of Broadway Licensing Global, added, “Harmonia Holdings has been an outstanding partner, and this renewed agreement highlights our shared commitment to expanding world-class theatre. Under Sophie Qi's visionary leadership, Harmonia’s dedication to quality and transparency has played an important role in our growth and progress. Their expertise in navigating the complex Asian markets and focus on strong relationships give us confidence that this partnership will continue to bring our plays and musicals to wider audiences.”

With a mission to continue shaping the global theatrical landscape, BLG remains committed to innovation and artistic excellence. This partnership with Harmonia Holdings will ensure that the magic of these incredible shows is brought to stages across China and beyond.

To learn more about Broadway Licensing Global, visit: broadwaylicensing.com.

To learn more about Harmonia Holdings, Ltd., visit: harmoniaholdings.com.

