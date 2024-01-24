Broadway Licensing Global Acquires Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE and Candrice Jones' FLEX

Broadway Licensing Global has announced its acquisition of two critically acclaimed titles, including The Comeuppance, the Broadway smash hit new play, by two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Flex, the widely lauded new play by Candrice Jones.

The Comeuppance, centers on a long-dispersed group of friends who reunite after years apart to reconnect and confront hidden truths during a pre-20th high school reunion.  Filled will tension and humor, The Wrap calls Jacobs-Jenkins’ new play “mesmerizing”. Additional Jacobs-Jenkins titles also represented by the company, and available for license, include Gloria and An Octoroon.

Appropriate, another Jacobs-Jenkins’ title, is now making its critically acclaimed Broadway debut at the Helen Hayes Theatre and produced by Second Stage. Deadline raves that Appropriate, also handled by BLG, is both “laugh-out-loud” and a “blistering family drama”. The script is currently available for retail purchase.

Flex, a play by Jones, tells a coming-of-age story about a group of teenage basketball players in rustic Arkansas.  The new work, now available for licensing, is packed with nuanced relationships and clever dialogue, with Flex being hailed as an “extraordinary” achievement by The New York Times.

“We are thrilled to come out swinging in 2024 with the acquisition of a fresh batch of brilliant and contemporary titles,” says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO of BLG. “Continuing with our vision to make everyone a theatre person, BLG is focused on expanding its titles that boost box-office returns and audience turnout for our licensing partners across both the professional and non-professional marketplace.”

Learn more about all titles at: www.broadwaylicensing.com.





Recommended For You