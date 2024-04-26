Broadway DNA Acquires D'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical and HYPATIA AND THE HEATHENS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway DNA announces the acquisition of two acclaimed new musicals, D'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical by Bálint Varga and Lia Tamborra, and Hypatia and the Heathens, a historical tragicomic musical by Lia Tamborra and Harry Einhorn with orchestrations by Varga. Both titles will join the BDNA licensing catalog that connects new shows like Here There Be Dragons, Audrey: The New Musical, and more to international performance opportunities.

As Houdini strives for the top, his obsession to prove that ordinary people can do extraordinary things grows exponentially to the point where danger is no longer just an illusion. In 2020, over 50 exceptional artists from around the world recorded D'ILLUSION as an audio theater experience, a new, innovative, media form that allows the listener to be immersed in the surround soundscape of the show as it would happen onstage. The full audio theater experience and cast recording are available together on streaming platforms and online at www.houdinionbroadway.com. Varga's new musical Yasuke - The Black Samurai, is currently in development for Broadway, with lead producer Alexander Robertson and Emlex Entertainment.

Hypatia and the Heathens received its world premiere at Caveat, New York City, New York (Kate Downey, Creative Director), hailed as "hilarious fun" (OnStage), "achieving magic" and "surprisingly moving" (Best New York Comedy). Near The Library of Alexandria, Egypt. 415 C.E., society is on the brink. A rising tide of religious fundamentalism threatens to wipe out the wisdom of classical antiquity, but one woman vows to save the knowledge of our ancestors no matter the cost. Inspired by the missing pages of history, Hypatia and the Heathens is an interactive tragicomic musical about the absurdity of power, lots and lots of scrolls, and the toll of tales untold.

"It is a privilege to welcome D'ILLUSION and Hypatia and the Heathens into the BDNA catalog," says Natalie Rine, Founder and CEO. "The inclusion of these two titles provides new and exciting opportunities for theatre organizations to program immersive, historical spectacles that will inspire audiences around the world."

"When we first stumbled on this gem of a story, we were blown away by both its timelessness and timeliness," says Hypatia creators Lia Tamborra and Harry Einhorn. "The similarities between 415 CE and 2024 CE are so striking, Hypatia's tale showed us that history truly does repeat itself. We wanted to find a way to share it with as many people as possible, and we're delighted to join forces with Natalie and BDNA to bring it to the world!"

D'ILLUSION writers Tamborra and Bálint Varga add, "Everyone has heard about 'Houdini' but few people know the humble origins of Eric Weiss, his dogged determination, and the consequences of his ambitions. As we examined the man behind the magic and resurrected him onto the stage, we were struck by his tenacity and the universal relevance of perseverance in pursuit of dreams. Though it's a tale of one man's quest, it literally took a village- many villages- to bring the audio version to life, and we are so excited to see it on stage now around the world."

Both D'ILLUSION and Hypatia and the Heathens are available now for global licensing, some restrictions may apply. Please visit the Broadway DNA show page for more information.

About the Artists

About Bálint Varga

BÁLINT VARGA - Originally from Budapest, Hungary, Balint is a NY-based composer, conductor, orchestrator, and immigration advocate. He started playing piano at age 4. At 17, he moved to Paris where he started his first professional work at the Bastille Opera House. First, he graduated from Béla Bartók Jazz Conservatory, later he moved to America and studied composition and conducting at Berklee College of Music. His work has been performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Symphony Hall, Strathmore, Joe's Pub. He received his US Green Card for extraordinary abilities based on his achievements in his field.

Notable writing credits: Yasuke - The Black Samurai, d'ILLUSION - The Houdini Musical, Hypatia and the Heathens, Reflections, Where We Rush To Disappear, Why Don't I Have A Girlfriend? He's a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the Lehman Engel BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop. Balint also collaborated on Broadway workshops such as Elton John's Tammy Faye, Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell, Mariah Carey's Christmas Show, and Forest Whitaker's Benefit Concert. He wrote special choral arrangements for Josh Groban. BALINTVARGA.COM

About Lia Tamborra

Lia Barcellona Tamborra is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist who has performed, studied and taught internationally. Writing credits include: Hypatia and the Heathens, D'illusion: The Houdini Musical, Dangersparkle and the Lion, Atlantis! The Final Hours, Polyamory! The Musical, Why Don't I Have a Girlfriend, and more. She has written for and consulted with dozens of museums and cultural institutions. Lia has trained intensively with Helikos and Embodied Poetics and holds a BFA in theater from NYU Tisch where she focused on creating original and devised work. She is the co-founder of Dangerlion Productions and is a member of the Dramatists Guild.

About Harry Einhorn

Harry Einhorn is a multidisciplinary composer, writer, singer, and composer whose work explores the intersection of spiritual traditions with contemporary realities and forms of expression. His work includes interactive events, curated parties, performance art, music performance, and musical theater. He is highly influenced by sacred music, and has studied music and dance in India, Nepal, and Brazil. Since 2015, he has also been a creator of interactive and storytelling experiences in museums through Museum Hack, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Civil Rights, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. All of this informs his writing. His work as a curator and director has been seen in venues like Judson Church, the Rubin Museum, and Pioneer Works.

