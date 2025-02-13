Benjamin Pelteson, Ato Blankson-Wood, and Mallory Portnoy to Lead ALONG THE BENT AND NARROW Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Benjamin Pelteson (Barrymore nominee for Angels in America at The Wilma), Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet at Shakespeare in the Park, Cabaret), and Mallory Portnoy (Maestro) will star in a private reading of Owen Lou Wilson's Along the Bent and Narrow directed by Danny Sharron and presented by The Assembly on February 20th at 4pm.

First performed in 1974, Wilson's Along the Bent and Narrow offers a portrait of queer life in the years before Stonewall, AIDS, and marriage equality. Set in the vibrant bohemian world of Greenwich Village in the 1970s, the play explores a burgeoning relationship between a gay artist and his closeted lover.

"This play is a fascinating portrait of a moment in New York and queer history. The themes of community, identity, and love resonate just as powerfully today as they did decades ago, and we're honored to introduce Owen Wilson's work to a modern audience." - Stephen Aubrey, Co-Artistic Director of The Assembly

Other staff include dramaturg Ben Beckley, and producers Meredith Lucio, Emily Caffery, Jess Chayes, and Stephen Aubrey. Additional casting will be announced.

