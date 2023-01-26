Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bayless Family Foundation's Grant Recipients Announced

The "Signal" grants are intended to draw focus to a company the foundation believes in, and to inspire other donors to give generously to the company.

Jan. 26, 2023  


The Bayless Family Foundation has announced a new contribution of nearly $500,0000 in grant awards to a handful of Chicago theaters companies.

The recipients for this year's "Stepping Stone" grants - named for theatre companies poised to take their next big step - will each receive $150,000 paid over three years. They are:

  • Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. Filament will be using funds to increase their organizational and physical infrastructure by funding a new shared-leadership model and building out an onsite scene shop for themselves and the greater Northwest Side theater community.
  • Shattered Globe Theatre, 4222 N Ravenswood Ave. SGT's Stepping Stone grant will be used to build a sustainable future, as they emerge from pandemic theatre closures while making room for the next generations of theatre artists.
  • Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Theater Wit is kickstarting a new phase of professionalizing their operations, with money for new hires for audience development and producing positions.

"These organizations are all super vital for their community, their audience, and the greater Chicago theatre community. We selected these organization's proposals for their strategic visions to support Chicago art makers, their utilization of the organizations' resources and strengths, and how well we believe they will fortify the institutions for the future. We are beyond proud to partner with them," said foundation director Kevin Sullivan.

Additionally, the foundation is awarding its Signal Grant of $25,000 to the Wilmette-based Music Theater Works, for their efforts to update shows with outdated or actively offensive content.

Formed in 2017 by Bayless and his wife Deann, the Bayless Family Foundation supports established Chicago theater organizations with a vision for institutional and artistic growth. Since its inception, it has supported local theaters with about $2 million in overall support.

For information on past recipients, see BaylessFoundation.org





