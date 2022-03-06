Art Directors Guild Announces Winners of Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards







The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 13 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, March 5, 2022. A complete list of winners can be found here.

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell), Dune (Patrice Vermette), No Time to Die (Mark Tildesley), and Encanto (Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové) won Best Production Design for Feature Film. Television winners included "Loki" (Kasra Farahani), "Squid Game" (Chae Kyoung-sun), "WandaVision" (Mark Worthington), "What We Do in the Shadows" (Kate Bunch), "Family Reunion" (Aiyana Trotter), "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses" (John Janavs), and "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" (Stephan Olson) respectively. Additional winners include Taylor Swift: "All Too Well" (Ethan Tobman) and Apple Music: "Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever" (François Audouy).



The awards took place before an audience of guild members, industry executives and press. ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Art Directors Council Chair Mark Worthington, ADG, presided over the awards ceremony with actress/comedian Yvette Nicole Brown serving as host. Producer of the 2022 ADG Awards was Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos, Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer was Emmy®-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globes®, Grammy Awards®, Billboard Awards®).



Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Jane Campion, who recently made Oscars® history as the first woman with two Best Director nominations, received the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, honoring her prestigious spectrum of award-winning motion pictures. The award was accepted by presenter Benedict Cumberbatch, star of The Power of the Dog, as Ms. Campion was unable to attend in person.



Academy Award-winning Production Designer William A. Horning (Ben-Hur, Gigi, North by Northwest, The Wizard of Oz), was inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame for his extraordinary contributions to the visual art of storytelling, with a special presentation by Production Designer and ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG. Joining Horning with a Lifetime Achievement Award was Oscar®-nominated Production Designer, Costume Designer and Producer Polly Platt (Say Anything, Terms of Endearment, A Star is Born, Broadcast News), presented by Production Designer Denise Pizzini, ADG ("Better Call Saul").



Academy Award-nominated Director Denis Villeneuve was feted with the esteemed William Cameron Menzies Award for his numerous legendary movies including the recent Oscar®-nominated film adaptation of Dune, presented by Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek").



Oscar®-nominated Production Designer Ida Random, ADG, best known for her trailblazing work on Rain Man, The Big Chill, Silverado, and Fast and the Furious, received the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Council (AD), presented by Kevin Costner (Silverado, Yellowstone). Michael and Denise Okuda, prolific artists known for their creative designs for the Star Trek franchise and other iconic space adventure productions, were honored by the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council (STG), presented by Emmy-nominated Production Designer Herman Zimmerman, ADG ("Star Trek" series).

Set Designer/Art Director Ann Harris, ADG, feted for her over 60 movie and television design credits including Edward Scissorhands and Schindler's List, was awarded by the Set Designers and Model Makers (SDMM) Council, presented by Art Director Christopher Burian-Mohr (Spiderman 3). Concept Illustrator and Storyboard Artist Donna Cline, ADG, who brings a unique plethora of art and technical experience to feature films and television series ("The Doctor," "Outbreak" and "Bones") was honored by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council, presented by Tamara Taylor, a star of the forensic crime drama "Bones."



Additional presenters for the ADG Awards include Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek"), Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die), James Pickens Jr. ("Grey's Anatomy," "Yellowstone," "The Connors"), Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows," "Reacher"), Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus"), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs"), Soleil Moon Frye ("The Proud Family," "Punky Brewster"), Carl Clemons-Hopkins ("Hacks"), Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show"), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones"), among others.

