Applications Now Open For The 6th Year Of The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program

Applications for The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program are now open. Much like previous years, the sixth cycle of The CRR Scholarship Program will continue to distribute $100,000 amongst 10 recipients and will offer the cohort various online work sessions focused on leadership, community building, social justice, mentorship, professional growth, and more. This cycle will conclude with an all expenses paid trip to New York City to meet with mentors, attend panels with leading industry professionals, and interact with the Broadway scene in person.

The program seeks to uplift and support the next generation of theatrical leaders of color working behind the scenes. The program is run in partnership with the BTC and works hard to help continue and build upon their shared mission of championing the next generation. The recipients for this scholarship are Black, Latin, Asian or Indigenous American citizen students in financial need studying non-performance related theater studies, particularly with a focus in stage management, directing, writing, designing, producing, or other administrative fields.

Cody Renard Richard states, "The work that we do with the CRR Scholarship students is essential. Providing them a space to be seen and giving them tools that they can take with them is what it's all about. Now more than ever our students need to be reminded of their greatness and power and we hope to continue to pour into these students for years to come. I'm so thrilled that we are able to sustain this work and offer this opportunity to a new set of young leaders of color."

Over the last five years, the program has accepted 55 students and has awarded nearly $500,000 amongst them. Past scholars have gone on to work across the industry on Broadway in shows like Buena Vista Social Club, Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, The Last Five Years, A Wonderful World, Lempicka, Maybe Happy Ending, and Disney’s Aladdin, on tour with Jagged Little Pill and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and across the country in regional theaters like Utah Shakespeare Festival, Geffen Playhouse, The Public Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse. Past mentors and speakers include Whitney White, Narda Alcorn, Saheem Ali, Jocelyn Bioh, Zhailon Levingston, Schele Williams, Sammy Lopez, Clint Ramos, and other prominent leaders from the theatre industry.

“Theater has always been a home to represent marginalized stories and souls, and those stories told by these souls bring excellence and life to the artistry," says Salomé A. Ayers Sánchez, a 2024-2025 recipient. This experience was a reminder that there is no space for diminishing my talents or excluding myself from a place that's intended to make space to share my stories.”

Applications are now open through Sunday, November 23 at 11:59pm EST. Applicants will be selected and informed by January 2026. Eligible applicants will need to submit a one-minute video essay describing why they are the ideal candidate for the program, along with their current transcript and two letters of recommendation.

To donate or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit CRRscholarship.com or email scholarship@codyrenard.com.





