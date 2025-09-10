Anita Waxman Joins Team of SALVATOR MUNDI Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salvator Mundi!, The Musical - now carrying the Working Title Salvator Mundi - The Greatest Story Ever Sold - has added Anita Waxman, principal of Alexis Productions and a Tony-winning Broadway producer known for her pioneering collaborations and achievements. Waxman has joined the project as an executive producer, where she will help guide and position the property as it moves into its next phase of development.

Waxman's extraordinary Broadway career spans decades, with more than 70 Tony Award nominations and 16 wins. As co-founder of Waxman-Williams Entertainment with Elizabeth Williams, she brought to Broadway productions including Noises Off, Topdog/Underdog, The Elephant Man, Flower Drum Song, and Bombay Dreams. She also forged a pioneering partnership with London's Donmar Warehouse, Sam Mendes, and Carole Newling, establishing a vital transatlantic bridge for new work. Her current project, Little Dancer - a new musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, directed by Susan Stroman and inspired by Degas's Petite Danseuse de 14 Ans - recently completed a highly acclaimed, sold-out engagement at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Conceived by New York artist Elliott Arkin, Salvator Mundi is a musical comedy inspired by the astonishing true story of Leonardo da Vinci's long-lost masterpiece. Purchased for just $1,175 in 2005, the painting shocked the world when it resold in 2017 for a record-breaking $450 million, more than double the price of any artwork previously sold.

Arkin, whose work often fuses art history, humor, and social commentary, had been following the saga from its earliest days. Just two days after the historic auction, he trademarked Salvator Mundi, recognizing that the once-antiquated Latin phrase ("Savior of the World") had been reborn as a global brand.

Since then, the Salvator Mundi brand has expanded into multiple projects, but none has inspired more excitement than the musical - already featured by CNN, W Magazine, Artnet News, The Art Newspaper, and BroadwayWorld. An earlier production from Arkin's concept was first in development with Caiola Productions. However, following the untimely passing of the beloved Luigi Caiola, his partner and sister Rose Caiola guided the company through a period of transition and redirection. In that process, the Salvator Mundi team sought new leadership for the musical - a role now filled by Waxman, whose focus will be to help steer the property toward its ideal producing team and future home.

"Meeting Anita has been a dream come true," says Arkin. "Her passion and knowledge of art, her extraordinary Broadway experience, and her vision for shaping the story - I couldn't ask for a better collaborator to bring this to life."

"Elliott's vision, creativity, and enthusiasm were intoxicating," Waxman added. "I knew I had to join this wild, joyful ride."

With Waxman's guidance, Salvator Mundi - The Greatest Story Ever Sold will now move into its next stage of development, with readings anticipated in late Spring 2026.





