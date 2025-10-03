Angie Schworer and Lauren Lopez To Lead PRAIRIE PARK Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new play "Prairie Park," written by T.J. Pieffer, will receive a private industry reading on October 3 at Manhattan's Open Jar Studios. Angie Schworer will lead the cast of the Stephen Santa-helmed comedy. The presentation is being produced by Blair Russell Productions.

Pieffer will appear alongside Schworer in a company that will also feature Starkid's Lauren Lopez, Lizzy Murray, Jordan Savusa and Rogue Schmidt.

A dark workplace comedy set in Tampa Bay's seventh-largest theme park, "Prairie Park" chronicles a dysfunctional group of employees grappling with animatronic malfunctions, viral scandals and a messy succession battle - all while a documentary crew captures the chaos.

"America has demanded the truth behind Florida's seventh largest theme park, and I am airing it all out on the stage," said Pieffer.

Pieffer, Schworer and Russell all previously collaborated on a 2024 industry presentation of "Salem," a musical comedy which includes an augmented reality component. Russell, a Tony Award nominee for producing "Slave Play," produced the reading of "Salem," which features a book co-written by Pieffer (with Shelby Solla) and included "Some Like It Hot" and "The Prom" alum Schworer in the cast.





