Andrew Lazarow Appointed Director of the LAB at Rockwell Group







David Rockwell, Shawn Sullivan, and Greg Keffer, Partners of Rockwell Group, today announced the appointment of Andrew Lazarow as a Director of the LAB at Rockwell Group, Rockwell Group's experience design and technology studio, effective immediately. An award-winning interactive designer, Lazarow will lead the LAB and its compelling branded experiences, immersive environments, exhibitions, and pop-ups. Lazarow will join current LAB Directors Dan Marino and David Tracy, on a diverse array of projects, including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and Illuminarium Experiences, a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company set to open its first U.S. locations in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Miami.

Lazarow has created designs ranging from arena events and installations for high-end retailers such as Tiffany & Co., to Broadway musicals, plays, and international tours. His expertise in projection mapping, motion capture, video systems, and interactive lighting control has been brought to life in projects for retail and public spaces as well as for theater, dance, and opera.

Before joining the LAB, Andrew regularly collaborated with Rockwell Group, including as the video and projections designer for the Norwegian Cruise Lines tour of Kinky Boots, The Terms of My Surrender, and My Very Own British Invasion. Most recently he worked with ESI Design, NBBJ's Experience Design Studio, designing permanent installations. His projects with ESI Design include: the Statue of Liberty Museum, the Barclays Media Experience in Times Square, WarnerMedia's Headquarters in Hudson Yards, and Major League Baseball's New Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

"Andrew's process of defining the emotional core of any narrative, then leveraging the latest technologies to transform spaces and stories into unforgettable experiences aligns him perfectly with the LAB's mission," said David Rockwell, founder and President, Rockwell Group.

"I am so honored to take on this new leadership role at LAB at Rockwell Group," said Andrew Lazarow, Director, Rockwell Group. "The theater has always been a place to show the possibility of a better future. Combining that with the studio's history of creating immersive environments makes this a thrilling opportunity to bring the magic and imagination of theater to our everyday world."

Lazarow graduated from Williams College and received a Master of Professional Studies in Interactive Telecommunications from New York University. He has taught design at NYU for the past 8 years.

For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.