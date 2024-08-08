Actors' Equity Association Endorses Elissa Slotkin for United States Senate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Equity’s National Council has voted to endorse Elissa Slotkin’s campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.



“Rep. Slotkin has proven to be a strong ally to our members with her service in the House, including as a cosponsor of the Performing Artists Tax Parity Act,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “She has reminded us time and time again that Michigan is a state that honors the labor movement, and workers – in the arts and in all industries– will be the better for her taking a seat in the Senate.”



The move marks Equity’s first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Michigan.



Equity’s public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.



