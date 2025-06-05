Actors’ Equity Association Business Rep Walt Kiskaddon to Retire After Nearly 27 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After nearly 27 years serving Actors’ Equity Association, Business Representative Walt Kiskaddon is retiring on June 6, 2025.

Kiskaddon first started working at Equity on August 31, 1998, as a business representative in the Developing Theatre department, and he joined the team for the Production Contract in 2000. The Production Contract is the collective bargaining agreement for actors and stage managers working on Broadway, and until 2023 it included national tours.

Equity business representatives are staff members for the union who oversee collective bargaining agreements. This means holding a deep understanding of the parameters of a contract and ensuring that they are enforced. This can range from working with an employer to resolve a dispute to participating in negotiations for a new version of the agreement. Business reps are the first point of contact for Equity members on the job, ready to answer questions, escalate issues and represent members when problems arise in the workplace.

“It has been an honor to work for Equity for all these years,” said Kiskaddon, “I’m very fortunate that I’ve been able to build my career serving the theatre community. I tell people that I don’t work on Broadway, but I work for Broadway. I do not take for granted that I was able to serve in this unique role in the Broadway community. Very few people have ever held this position over the many decades that Equity has represented the actors and stage managers who work in this special part of American culture.”

“Walt represents the best of Equity, not only working tirelessly to protect our members but maintaining a respectful, healthy relationship with employers,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director for Actors’ Equity Association, “Since Walt announced his plan to retire, I’ve heard from people across the industry about how much they’ll miss him ؘ– not only actors and stage managers, but general managers too. We wish him a fulfilling retirement, and know we’ll still see him at the theatre – in the audience!”

