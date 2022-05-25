Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 25, 2022  


Actors' Equity Association Announces Results Of 2022 Officer And Councilor Election

Actors' Equity Association, the union which represents more than 51,000 professional stage actors and stage managers, announced the results of its 2022 office and councilor election. In total, 41 council seats across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled, effective immediately. All terms are four years except where noted.

Officers: Wydetta Carter was reelected 1st Vice President, representing principal actors.

Al Bundonis was elected 2nd Vice President, representing chorus actors, without opposition. Erin Maureen Koster was elected 3rd Vice President, representing stage managers, without opposition. Sandra Karas was reelected Secretary/Treasurer.

In the Eastern Region:

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:

Stephen Bogardus

Kimberly Chatterjee

Matt DaSilva

Ashley De La Rosa

Carla Martinez

Maureen Moore

Margot Moreland

Diane Nicole

Judy Rice

Sid Solomon

Jennifer Swiderski

Allyson Tucker

Erikka Walsh

Kristen Beth Williams

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:

Joanne Borts

Todd Buonopane

Taavon Gamble

Shonica Gooden

Ashley E. Matthews

Sarah Quinn Taylor

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Ruth E. Kramer

Ira Mont

Bernita Robinson

The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:

Meredith Beck
Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez
Bert Rodriguez

In the Central Region:

The following candidates were elected Central Region Principal Councilor (four-year term):

Kelli Crump

The following candidates were elected Central Region Principal Councilor (two-year term):

Rebecca Prescott

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Central Region Chorus Councilor:

Leah Morrow

In the Western Region:

The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Western Region Principal Councilor:

Natalie Camunas
Kelly Ground
Barbara N. Roberts
Deborah Sharpe-Taylor

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region Chorus Councilor:

Kevin McMahon

The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Rebecca Skupin
Julia Zayas-Meléndez

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region At-Large Councilor:

Heather M. Brose

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks



