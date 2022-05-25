Actors' Equity Association Announces Results Of 2022 Officer And Councilor Election
In total, 41 council seats across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled.
Actors' Equity Association, the union which represents more than 51,000 professional stage actors and stage managers, announced the results of its 2022 office and councilor election. In total, 41 council seats across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled, effective immediately. All terms are four years except where noted.
Officers: Wydetta Carter was reelected 1st Vice President, representing principal actors.
Al Bundonis was elected 2nd Vice President, representing chorus actors, without opposition. Erin Maureen Koster was elected 3rd Vice President, representing stage managers, without opposition. Sandra Karas was reelected Secretary/Treasurer.
In the Eastern Region:
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:
Diane Nicole
Judy Rice
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:
Ashley E. Matthews
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:
The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:
Meredith Beck
Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez
Bert Rodriguez
In the Central Region:
The following candidates were elected Central Region Principal Councilor (four-year term):
Kelli Crump
The following candidates were elected Central Region Principal Councilor (two-year term):
The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Central Region Chorus Councilor:
In the Western Region:
The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Western Region Principal Councilor:
Natalie Camunas
Kelly Ground
Barbara N. Roberts
Deborah Sharpe-Taylor
The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region Chorus Councilor:
The following candidates were unopposed and deemed elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor:
Rebecca Skupin
Julia Zayas-Meléndez
The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region At-Large Councilor:
Heather M. Brose
