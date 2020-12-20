4Wall Sunday Roundtable Presents Holiday Special







Join 52 previous roundtable panelists for a quick check in and cheerful goodbye (or good riddance) to 2020! Guests include designers of live entertainment and TV, producers, general managers production managers, stage managers, electricians, riggers, industry writers, podcast hosts and educators.

Available beginning Sunday, December 20 at 7pm EST on Facebook Live and YouTube.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a weekly series featuring a panel of entertainment design and production professionals who discuss the current state of the industry.

Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter are joined by guests who have previously included lighting designers, set designers, projection designers, design educators, producers, general managers, production managers, production electricians, associate designers, and industry writers and publishers. Upcoming episodes include more of the same, and riggers, sound designers, salesmen and gaffers.

Past episodes can be viewed on 4Wall Entertainment's Facebook Live and YouTube pages.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is produced by Jeff Croiter, Al Ridella, Drew Quinones and 4Wall Entertainment.