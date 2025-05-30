3rd Annual Pipeline Award Winners Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pipeline Arts Foundation has unveiled the early to mid-career musical theatre teams that have been named Pipeline Arts Foundation Award winners for 2025:

$25,000

Performing Filipina

Book, Music & Lyrics: Lianah Sta. Ana

$20,000

Eight Immortals

Music & Lyrics: Sam Tsui and Casey Breves

The Eternity Machine

Book, Music & Lyrics: Asher Muldoon



The Jury



Book & Lyrics: Casey Kendall; Music: Jonathan Bauerfeld

ROJA

Book: Tommy Newman; Music & Lyrics: Tommy Newman & Jaime Lozano

$10,000

The Real Kyle McCarren

Book: Andy Roninson; Music & Lyrics: Andy Roninson & Sean McVerry

The Unsolved & Forgotten Crimes of Sullivan County…

Book, Music & Lyrics: Allison Light & Andrew Underberg

The winners were chosen from 300 blind submissions. Winners receive cash prizes to use as they see fit to move their work through the development process. “This year’s winners all involve vastly different subjects; from AI to addiction to grief to mythology,” said Carin Wagner of Pipeline. “Formats run the gamut from podcast to song cycle. We hit the jackpot this year!”

Applications for the 2026 cycle will open in Fall 2025. Artists can sign up to be notified when the submission window opens at https://pipelinearts.org.



Allison Light & Andrew Underberg / The Unsolved & Forgotten Crimes of Sullivan County (And Surrounding Municipalities)



We so appreciate your support in getting the word out. This is only our third year / cycle, and at $125,000 we distribute the largest new, unproduced works prize total in dollars awarded. If you’d like more information, please reply to this e-mail at your convenience.



Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds





