3rd Annual Pipeline Award Winners Revealed

Seven shows share $125,000 in awards.
The Pipeline Arts Foundation has unveiled the early to mid-career musical theatre teams that have been named Pipeline Arts Foundation Award winners for 2025:
Performing Filipina
Book, Music & Lyrics: Lianah Sta. Ana
Eight Immortals
Music & Lyrics: Sam Tsui and Casey Breves
The Eternity Machine
Book, Music & Lyrics: Asher Muldoon
The Jury
Book & Lyrics: Casey Kendall; Music: Jonathan Bauerfeld
ROJA
Book: Tommy Newman; Music & Lyrics: Tommy Newman & Jaime Lozano
The Real Kyle McCarren
Book: Andy Roninson; Music & Lyrics: Andy Roninson & Sean McVerry
Book, Music & Lyrics: Allison Light & Andrew Underberg
The winners were chosen from 300 blind submissions. Winners receive cash prizes to use as they see fit to move their work through the development process. “This year’s winners all involve vastly different subjects; from AI to addiction to grief to mythology,” said Carin Wagner of Pipeline. “Formats run the gamut from podcast to song cycle. We hit the jackpot this year!”
Applications for the 2026 cycle will open in Fall 2025. Artists can sign up to be notified when the submission window opens at https://pipelinearts.org.
Allison Light & Andrew Underberg / The Unsolved & Forgotten Crimes of Sullivan County (And Surrounding Municipalities)
