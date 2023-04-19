Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Celebrates Rennie Harris, Sandy Rodriguez, Aleshea Harris, Angélica Negrón, Sanford Biggers, and More

The event was on Sunday, April 16th.

Apr. 19, 2023  


2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Celebrates Rennie Harris, Sandy Rodriguez, Aleshea Harris, Angélica Negrón, Sanford Biggers, and More

The annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) Dinner on Sunday, April 16th honored dancer-choreographer Lorenzo 'Rennie' Harris and visual artist Sandy Rodriguez. This was the culmination of a weekend-long celebration of events, hosted by the Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO) in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary season of the Hermitage and the milestone 15th year of this distinguished national honor, the Hermitage presented two awards - one in the discipline of visual art and a special award in the field of dance and choreography.

The evening of celebration was presented outdoors by the Ringling Museum's Ca' d'Zan and featured inspiring performances from Broadway star and Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice), hip-hop dancer Phil S. Cuttino Jr. (Rennie Harris Puremovement), violinist Samantha Bennett (EnsembleNEWSRQ), and special appearances from past Hermitage Greenfield Prize winners Sanford Biggers (2010, visual art), and Angélica Negrón (2022, music).

The annual gala raised more than $240,000 in support of the Hermitage's mission in addition to the Greenfield Foundation's ongoing annual gift of $150,000. The festive evening was chaired by Sherry and Tom Koski. Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg served as master of ceremonies and announced that the Ringling Museum will be collaborating with the Hermitage as the presenting partner for the premieres of both Sandy Rodriguez and Rennie Harris' commissions in Sarasota in 2025. Harris and Rodriguez will each receive a $30,000 commission, along with an extended residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat.





