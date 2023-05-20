Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes

The show ran for two days on May 13th and 14th at Ciputra Artpreneur.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Previews: Coldplay Will Bring Their Live Music Show to Jakarta for the First Time This Nov Photo 2 Previews: Coldplay Will Bring Their Live Music Show to Jakarta for the First Time This November
Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by JAKARTA PLAYERS Cuts Deeply into Friendship and Tr Photo 3 Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by JAKARTA PLAYERS Cuts Deeply into Friendship and Trauma
Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes Photo 4 Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes

Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes

On May 13th and 14th 2023, the award-winning TRUST Orchestra returned to the stage for THE LEGENDS 8 concert, subtitled "Symphonic Tales From Ghibli & Dreamworks". Held in the luxurious Ciputra Artpreneur theater, the performance delights the audience with the lush and whimsical scores of the animation studios' finest musical works.

This review is based on the Sunday, 14th of May 2023 show, an extra show added due to the high demand from the audience. On that day, Ciputra Artpreneur was packed with people in colorful cosplay, some simple yet charming, and some others very much extravagant and fascinating.

Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes

The show opened with two numbers performed by TRUST Jr. and Trust Chorus, Accidentally in Love from Shrek and Kung Fu Fighting from Kung Fu Panda. Both were cute, peppy numbers that readily charmed the audience. In addition to the music, ballet dancers from MENARI took to the stage and danced to the music, adding a great visual aspect to the performance.

Then, the main show commenced. TRUST Orchestra is conducted by its celebrated cofounder and music director, Nathania Karina. Another endearing detail was that all the musicians and even the conductor herself were in costumes from either Dreamworks or Ghibli.

Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes

Some of the performances that really truly struck me were Princess Mononoke's theme, One Summer's Day, Merry Go Round of Life (a fan favorite), and the How To Train Your Dragon Suite. These numbers were very dynamic, making for an engaging and even shiver-inducing experience.

There was even a sneak peek for the next Legends concert: the Pixar Medley. This number was truly very exciting and another major highlight of the show. Due to the audience's enthusiasm, we got two encores. One was Tonari no Totoro, undoubtedly one of the most iconic Ghibli songs; and the other was, unsurprisingly, Merry Go Round of Life.

Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes

Beyond the music, the visuals on the large screen behind the orchestra really set the mood and made the experience all-rounded. The dancers that appeared in a lot of the numbers also did amazingly well, and were the cherries on top (especially in Ponyo, where we had very young and adorable ballerinas and a singer).

All in all, it was a fantastic watch and the crowd truly loved the show. TRUST Orchestra has once again proven that they were not only excellent musicians, but outstanding performers as well.

This review is mainly written by guest contributor A, with minor edits by the Indonesian Regional Contributor.



RELATED STORIES - Indonesia

Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by JAKARTA PLAYERS Cuts Deeply into Friendship and Tr Photo
Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by JAKARTA PLAYERS Cuts Deeply into Friendship and Trauma

What did our critic think of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES BY JAKARTA PLAYERS CUTS DEEPLY INTO FRIENDSHIP AND TRAUMA at JAKARTA PLAYERS?

Previews: Coldplay Will Bring Their Live Music Show to Jakarta for the First Time This Nov Photo
Previews: Coldplay Will Bring Their Live Music Show to Jakarta for the First Time This November

Coldplay has announced their highly anticipated return to Asia and Australia with special stadium shows in November 2023 as part of their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The announcement also marks the band's first-ever performance in Jakarta, scheduled for November 15th at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Feature: Musical Web Series PAYUNG FANTASI Won Gold Award at the PR Awards 2023 in Singapo Photo
Feature: Musical Web Series PAYUNG FANTASI Won Gold Award at the PR Awards 2023 in Singapore

Musical web series, Payung Fantasi, based on Indonesian national hero Ismail Marzuki, wins Gold Award for Best PR Campaign: Entertainment at the 2023 MARKETING-INTERACTIVE PR Awards. Learn more about the production process and the team behind the series.

Previews: JAKARTA PLAYERS to Dissect Childhood Trauma in Rajiv Josephs GRUESOME PLAYGROUND Photo
Previews: JAKARTA PLAYERS to Dissect Childhood Trauma in Rajiv Joseph's GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

After three years of hiatus due to the pandemic, Jakarta Players Community Theatre is thrilled to present Gruesome Playground Injuries by Rajiv Joseph. Over the course of 30 years, the lives of two person intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading these childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together. Gruesome Playground Injuries will be performed four times over the course of three days.


From This Author - Rakaputra Paputungan

Rakaputra Paputungan is a Jakarta-based musical theatre aficionado who seeks to spread the love of the art form in Indonesia. Often volunteering for musical or theatrical productions, he's always ... (read more about this author)

Review: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks TunesReview: TRUST ORCHESTRA's THE LEGENDS 8 Enchants with Magical Ghibli and Dreamworks Tunes
Review: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by JAKARTA PLAYERS Cuts Deeply into Friendship and TraumaReview: GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by JAKARTA PLAYERS Cuts Deeply into Friendship and Trauma
Previews: Coldplay Will Bring Their Live Music Show to Jakarta for the First Time This NovemberPreviews: Coldplay Will Bring Their Live Music Show to Jakarta for the First Time This November
Feature: Musical Web Series PAYUNG FANTASI Won Gold Award at the PR Awards 2023 in SingaporeFeature: Musical Web Series PAYUNG FANTASI Won Gold Award at the PR Awards 2023 in Singapore

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
View all Videos

Indonesia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madu DIPSLIPY
Madu DIPSLIPY (3/24-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You