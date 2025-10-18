Review: Cantalevia's TRIBUTE TO GLEE CONCERT Returns with HOMECOMING PARTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cantalevia's TRIBUTE TO GLEE CONCERT returns for its second year, this time bearing the subtitle HOMECOMING PARTY. The live concert takes place on Graha Bhakti Budaya, Taman Ismail Marzuki from October 17th through 19th. The team from Broadwayworld Indonesia had the chance to watch the opening show on Friday, October 17th.

The show is directed by Aldy Inzaghi, with Ferdy Zein and Clarissa Theophilia as co-vocal directors. Fadli Hafizan — the founder of Cantalevia — serves as the show's executive producer. The show is supported by the footwear brand Converse.

TRIBUTE TO GLEE CONCERT HOMECOMING PARTY features 28 singers and 6 guest stars, including Fadil Jaidi, Andreas Lukita, Alika Islamadina, Kalya Islamadina, Waode, and Jeje Soekarno.

TRIBUTE TO GLEE CONCERT HOMECOMING PARTY runs until October 19th. For tickets and more info, visit Cantalevia's Instagram page.

