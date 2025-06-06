International Music and Performing Arts Festival Returns to Bali in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to Bali this summer is the International Music and Performing Arts Festival (IMPAF), a major cultural event celebrating global musical talent. The event will run July 3 – 6, 2025.

The International Music Performing Arts Festival (IMPAF) stands as a distinguished event of artistic excellence and cross-cultural appreciation, provide a magnificent platform for performers from all corners of the world to showcase their exceptional talents in vocal, piano, and violin. This extraordinary event transcends mere musical competition, evolving into a transformative experience that bridges several different countries, and nurtures growth music.

The International Music Performing Arts Festival (IMPAF) is a place of inspiration and aspiration, where participants pour their heart and soul into spell binding performances on the vocal, piano, and violin stages. The festival’s spotlight on these three distinct domains underscores its commitment to nurturing a comprehensive appreciation for the auditory arts. From the rich melodies of vocal performances, to the intricate harmonies of piano, and the soul-stirring resonance of violin, IMPAF encompasses the full spectrum of musical expression.

Comments