Hi Jakarta Production Announces Independence Game Day

Hi Jakarta Production will celebrate the joy and cheer of Indonesia's 76th independence day with a new event taking place this month. In this independence game day you will be able to participate in multiple amazing games to spice up the independence day with your closest friends and family. The event will take place on the 17th of August from 4 to 6 PM.

To register, DM the company or click bit.ly/IndependenceGameDay and submit to register.

This program is free for kids ages (7-12) and teens ages (13+) by joining this event, not only that you get to have fun, you can also voluntarily donate to Charity in Unity & Rumah Yatim:

BCA 3990192617 a/n Pt. Gemilang Jaya Prestasito help support those in need during these tough times.

Learn more below!