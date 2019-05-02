HI JAKARTA's ANNIE JR. Will Bring NYC to Jakarta on May 11th-12th

HI JAKARTA PRODUCTION SCHOOL, a performing art training center based in Lippo Mall Puri, West Jakarta, will hold their production of ANNIE JR. on May 11th and 12th this year. The show will take place at Usmar Ismail Hall, Kuningan, South Jakarta.

ANNIE JR. is adapted from the hit musical ANNIE (itself based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray). Compared to ANNIE, ANNIE JR. has a shorter run length and a music arrangement more suitable for middle-school aged performers.

HI PRODUCTION has held auditions for both the main cast and ensemble cast earlier in the year, looking for child actors between 6 and 16 years old. ANNIE JR. is marketed as the first officially licensed junior version of a Broadway show to be performed in Indonesia by Indonesians, as the show is licensed through Musical Theater International.

For more information and ticket purchase, follow HI PRODUCTION's Instagram on @hijakarta.prodschool and @hijakartaproduction.





