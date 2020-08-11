BWW Previews: Original Cinema Play RUMAH KENANGAN to Star Butet K., Happy Salma, Reza Rahadian, Wulan Guritno

The production will be the first of the #NontonTeaterDirumahAja (#WatchTheaterAtHome) series to be an original.

As part of the #NontonTeaterDirumahAja program by Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation, an original cinema play, Rumah Kenangan, is to make its debut on August 15th. The COVID-19-inspired drama is produced in collaboration with Titimangsa Foundation and will boast big name stars.

The production will be the first of the #NontonTeaterDirumahAja (#WatchTheaterAtHome) series to be an original; previous shows had been taping of live productions made before the pandemic. The show, which is also supported by The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Industry, Yats Colony, and Padepokan Seni Bagong Kussiardja, will be available to watch for free on www.indonesiakaya.com on August 15th and 16th.

Penned and directed by Agus Noor, Rumah Kenangan tells the story of six people sharing a familial bond but little else. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced them to live together in the same house, their differing personalities will come to a clash.

Agus Noor's cinematic approach seeks to evoke the experience of watching live theater and therefore only uses cuts for scene transitions. In accordance with the standard of non-remote videos produced during these times, the preproduction was held on Zoom and health protocols were observed during on-set shoots

The cast is full of veteran actors, namely Butet Kartaredjasa, Happy Salma, Ratna Riantiarno, Susilo Nugroho, Reza Rahadian and Wulan Guritno. The first two are also leading the production as co-producers.

Rumah Kenangan is also part of a relief campaign for Indonesian art workers impacted by the pandemic.

Photo credits: Media Image Dynamics.

