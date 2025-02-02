Review: The Sun Will Come Out When You See ANNIE at Clowes Memorial Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ANNIE has had staying power since it opened in 1977 for a few simple reasons: good music, a charming storyline, and comedy with heart. Who wouldn’t root for a sweet and sassy orphan to find her forever family? The through line from the first production to the current touring production ensures that every audience member will find themselves smiling as they watch the little orphan and her friends find hope in tomorrow.

Celeste:

I have watched ANNIE the film many times and seen a few local productions in my youth, so I expected to enjoy the musical when I took my seat at Clowes. What I didn’t anticipate was the way the musical hits you in different ways as you age. The musical grounds itself in its time period, The Great Depression, and you can sense the desperation of the folks gathered in their Hoovervilles. That makes the song “Tomorrow” hit in a new way. It can be all too easy to live in the dark and let that overwhelm you, but hope and positivity are what get you to the next tomorrow and the next and the next. It’s a lesson that resonates for children and adults alike. I appreciate that this production doesn’t attempt to “modernize” in some heavy handed way. It has been updated where it needs it, but the core of it is intact.

To be completely frank, you can’t stage ANNIE without a good Annie. The audience has to lock into her from the beginning and root for her throughout the story. Hazel Vogel fits the mold perfectly. She is funny, endearing, and scrappy. I also appreciated her vocal strength, which is difficult for such a young performer to maintain for so long. She had a natural chemistry with her fellow performers, and it never looked like she was in her head counting steps or thinking about blocking. She flowed from scene to scene with ease.

Christopher Swan as Oliver Warbucks was a surprising standout for me. Of course, he saves Annie from her life of drudgery with the other orphans, but I found his character development much more interesting this time around. Swan hit upon some secret sauce for Oliver Warbucks, and that was to make him extra socially awkward. It’s such a small thing, but his choice to have such a powerful man not only struggle with emotionality but be bumbling in his most tender moments was so moving.

The crew of evildoers, Hannigan (Stefanie Londino), Rooster (Rhett Guter), and Lily (Isabella De Souza Moore) were a dynamic trio. “Easy Street” was a carefully choreographed ode to sliminess, and it was perfect. It appears natural on stage, but it’s hard work to make something look precise and also just a little bit offbeat and sleazy. Kudos to all three of them for hitting that harmony together. A story can’t come alive without quality villains.

It’s typically easy to point out some key performers in most productions, but this one gave me a unique experience. I enjoyed two distinct ensembles immensely. The first is the merry band of orphan girls. This is a full-blown Broadway production, and those young performers held their own on stage with adults who have been studying theater for years. That is a testament to their talent and the production as a whole for supporting them. I felt similarly about the Warbucks household. Part of that is down to the choreography of those scenes, but strong choreography goes nowhere without a strong cast to bring it to life.

ANNIE is a production that all can enjoy. You’ll laugh, cry, and fight the urge to sing along from start to end. Don’t miss your chance to see the little red-haired orphan fight to find family in the gritty but wonderful New York City

Dylan:

From the first note of "Tomorrow" to the final curtain call, Annie at Clowes Memorial Hall is a dazzling and joyous production that brings the beloved classic to life with fresh energy and heart. The performances, staging, and overall charm of this production make it an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

At the center of it all is the sensational cast. Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino), portrayed with perfect comedic timing and devilish flair, absolutely steals the show. Every moment she’s on stage is a riot of laughter and chaos, yet she masterfully layers her character with just enough vulnerability to make her a multidimensional delight. Her rendition of “Little Girls” is equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, and she commands the stage like no other.

Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter), the epitome of poise and warmth, brings a quiet strength and elegance to the production. Her chemistry with both Daddy Warbucks (Christopher Swan) and Annie feels authentic and effortless, adding depth to her character. Grace's presence serves as the emotional bridge between the tough exterior of Warbucks and the innocent optimism of Annie, making her role vital and beautifully executed.

And then there’s Annie (Hazel Vogel) herself—the beating heart of this production. The young actress portraying her delivers a powerhouse performance filled with charm, spunk, and vocal talent beyond her years. Her rendition of “Tomorrow” is nothing short of breathtaking, evoking hope and optimism that resonates deeply. Annie’s unwavering determination and ability to light up every scene she’s in make her the perfect lead for this feel-good story.

The production values are top-notch, with stunning sets that transport the audience from the gritty orphanage to the grandeur of Warbucks’ mansion. The choreography is lively and creative, and the live orchestra delivers the iconic score with brilliance.

But what truly elevates this production is the palpable connection between the cast and the audience. Whether it’s through the humor, the heartfelt moments, or the rousing ensemble numbers like “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” and “Easy Street,” the cast succeeds in making the audience feel like part of the story.

Annie at Clowes Memorial Hall is a celebration of hope, love, and resilience, anchored by standout performances from Miss Hannigan, Grace, and Annie. It’s a production that will leave you humming the songs, wiping away happy tears, and feeling inspired. If you have the chance to see it, don’t miss this remarkable show—it’s pure theatrical magic.

