Review: TICK, TICK…BOOM! at Phoenix Theatre

Tick, Tick...BOOM! is the incredibly personal musical from Jonathan Larson, the creator of RENT. This 90-minute musical tells the story of Jon (Patrick Dinnsen) as he approaches his 30th birthday. He's wondering if a career in the arts is a lost cause. The show is all the more profound because of his real-life untimely death just before his 36th birthday.

There are just three actors plus a live band on the stage's second level. The musicians' excellent performances sometimes overwhelm the vocals, but it gives it a great rock 'n' roll feel. Some of the quiet songs hit deeper because of the clarity of each carefully crafted lyric, brimming with angst and ambition.

Emily Ristine Holloway's direction keeps things moving with a revolving door of characters played by the talented three actors. She lovingly choreographs the show so there is rollicking fun that slides easily into poignant numbers. The set, designed by Zac Hunter, is gritty and perfectly NYC in the '90s. There's a versatile Murphy bed and a rolling staircase to help transition between scenes.

Gabriela Gomez plays Susan and her vocal talent takes things to a different level. Each of the actors has stellar vocals, but hers particularly stand out. She's able to swing from frustration to sexiness, playful to hopeless as her relationship with Jon shifts.

There are few songs in any musical that are more entertaining to watch than "Therapy". The tongue-twister lyrics would be easy to stumble over, but Gomez and Dinnsen nail it. Michael, played by Eddie Dean, has a chance to spread his wings in "Real Life" and he knocks it out of the park. The audience can feel his fear and heartbreak.

The story resonates with any artist who has questioned their future. By the end, you feel like you're part of the tight-knit trio as they navigate the difficult passage from their 20s into the next inevitable stage.

For more information about The Phoenix Theatre and its upcoming season, visit phoenixtheatre.org.

Performances: The show runs until Oct. 30th at the Phoenix Cultural Center, 705 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204.



Photos Courtesy of Indy Ghost Light