Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

A trip on the yellow brick road is not a rare occurrence in local theater, but some productions just hit it out of the park. The current one at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre managed to find the perfect cast, include a wonderfully fresh and diverse group, including Bessie D. Smith as the delightfully devious Wicked Witch of the West.



Grace Atherholt gives off serious Judy vibes as the lovely Dorothy. She’s perfect for the role. Her three sidekicks are gentle, kind, and wonderfully encouraging as she embarks on her perilous journey. Joey Boos is particularly sweet as her knock-kneed scarecrow.



The costumes are excellent. From a plethora of munchkins to sassy crows, elegant apple trees to a witch in leather pants, I loved every detail. I also thought the transition from sepia to color on stage was beautifully done, with great attention to detail all the way down to Dorothy‘s gingham dress. The supporting cast is large and does a wonderful job. Hannah Boswell stands out as a complete scene stealer every time she's on stage, especially as a crow and a jitterbug.



The popularity of this show means tickets are going fast. But Legally Blonde the Musical opens July 11th, so you’ve got another chance for a fun summer night out.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: The Wizard of Oz runs until July 7th.

Tickets: To purchase tickets call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $55 to $82 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Up next at Beef & Boards is Legally Blonde the Musical opening July 11th.



Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards

