Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

The Beef & Boards annual family show is the perfect way to kick off the summer. There are a few big moments in the production with the wow factor, including an aerial ribbon dancer and a mermaid soaring through the sea. Beef & Boards nails both and it’s a treat to watch jaws drop on tiny faces in the audience. MSTS Costumes took it to the next level with this show. Sea creatures of every variety are on full display with shimmering scales and flowing skirts.

Those new to the show will recognize numbers from the original Disney movie, but there are also added songs created just for the musical, and some work better than others. “If Only” is a lovely addition, while Positoovity” is completely unnecessary. Scuttle is just a tough character to translate to the stage.

Sarah Daniels plays Ariel, and infuses a big personality into the role. Prince Eric’s role is limited, but Josh Alvarez does as much as he can with it. He is earnest and enthusiastic. Michael Ray Fisher’s Sebastian is excellent. He radiates exasperation as he tries to keep Ariel in check.

Ursula (Chelsea Hooker) has a gorgeous voice and just the right amount of sinister swagger. The choice to cast a kid as Flounder was spot on. It’s a slightly annoying character and intentionally timid, so a kid with a backward baseball hat and gym shorts feels just right.

The dance number allows Arielle and Eric an opportunity to connect that the movie is missing. This was my second time seeing the show, so my expectations were in the right place. Go in expecting big fun for the family and the kids to be thrilled to see Ariel brought to life.

If you're hoping for something on par with other Disney productions like Lion King or Beauty and the Beast, you might want to skip this one. The Little Mermaid just doesn't translate as well to the stage. On the other hand, if you're hoping to take your kids to a fun live theatre performance, then this one will be perfect. It's geared towards little ones, and they are delighted by it.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: The Little Mermaid runs until July 13th.

Tickets: To purchase tickets call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $57 to $85 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Up next at Beef & Boards is Waitress opening on July 17th.

Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards

