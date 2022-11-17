Review: ALADDIN at Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America does big musicals well. Obviously, the trend of movie-to-musical has touched every genre, but Disney musicals tend to translate well in that medium. Aladdin is no exception. Everything is big, bright, sparkling, and bursting with color. The special effects don't disappoint. There are lightning-fast costume changes and spectacular sets. The Cave of Wonders is particularly impressive.

The show feels different through the eyes of a child. Critics might feel overwhelmed by the hugeness of the cast, set, and costumes, but for kids it's magical. A favorite movie comes to life in front of them and the production nails that. The magic carpet ride alone is worth the price of admission for the look of sheer joy on your kiddo's face.

The musical has learned from some of its Disney predecessors. In The Little Mermaid, the annoying sidekicks didn't translate well to the stage and in Aladdin, those characters are wisely eschewed. Instead of a querulous monkey, there are three friends that provide comic relief.

The scene-stealer is Marcus M. Martin as the Genie. He has big shoes to fill with the Robin Williams-originated role, but he brings an undeniable energy to the part. He's a jazzed-up genie with a great sense of humor and heart.

Familiar numbers like "A Whole New World" and "Friend Like Me" are obviously included, but there are some new songs that add some depth to the story. "A Million Miles Away" gives Aladdin and Jasmine a chance to get to know each other a little better, which helps make their whirlwind romance more convincing.

At its heart, the show is playfully campy with a few cheap laughs (think puns on Mediterranean food) and lots of glitz and glam. It dramatically cut out some of the scary stuff that originated in the 1992 cartoon, making it much more appropriate for a younger audience. There's even a bit of Bollywood pixie dust sprinkled on top of the show.

Don't Miss the Show

The show runs until Sunday, November 20 at Clowes Memorial Hall so hurry to get tickets. They can be purchased at Clowes Memorial Hall, The Murat Theatre, by calling (800)-982-2787 or online at www.broadwayacrossamerica.com. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.