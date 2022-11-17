Review: ALADDIN at Broadway Across America
Broadway Hit Takes the Stage at Clowes
Broadway Across America does big musicals well. Obviously, the trend of movie-to-musical has touched every genre, but Disney musicals tend to translate well in that medium. Aladdin is no exception. Everything is big, bright, sparkling, and bursting with color. The special effects don't disappoint. There are lightning-fast costume changes and spectacular sets. The Cave of Wonders is particularly impressive.
The show feels different through the eyes of a child. Critics might feel overwhelmed by the hugeness of the cast, set, and costumes, but for kids it's magical. A favorite movie comes to life in front of them and the production nails that. The magic carpet ride alone is worth the price of admission for the look of sheer joy on your kiddo's face.
The musical has learned from some of its Disney predecessors. In The Little Mermaid, the annoying sidekicks didn't translate well to the stage and in Aladdin, those characters are wisely eschewed. Instead of a querulous monkey, there are three friends that provide comic relief.
The scene-stealer is Marcus M. Martin as the Genie. He has big shoes to fill with the Robin Williams-originated role, but he brings an undeniable energy to the part. He's a jazzed-up genie with a great sense of humor and heart.
Familiar numbers like "A Whole New World" and "Friend Like Me" are obviously included, but there are some new songs that add some depth to the story. "A Million Miles Away" gives Aladdin and Jasmine a chance to get to know each other a little better, which helps make their whirlwind romance more convincing.
At its heart, the show is playfully campy with a few cheap laughs (think puns on Mediterranean food) and lots of glitz and glam. It dramatically cut out some of the scary stuff that originated in the 1992 cartoon, making it much more appropriate for a younger audience. There's even a bit of Bollywood pixie dust sprinkled on top of the show.
Don't Miss the Show
The show runs until Sunday, November 20 at Clowes Memorial Hall so hurry to get tickets. They can be purchased at Clowes Memorial Hall, The Murat Theatre, by calling (800)-982-2787 or online at www.broadwayacrossamerica.com. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
From This Author - Melissa Hall
Melissa Hall has been reviewing live theater since 2006. She lives in Indianapolis and enjoys the city's thriving local arts scene. She is a member of the American Theatre C... (read more about this author)
November 17, 2022
Broadway Across America does big musicals well. Obviously, the trend of movie-to-musical has touched every genre, but Disney musicals tend to translate well in that medium. Aladdin is no exception. Everything is big, bright, sparkling, and bursting with color. The special effects don’t disappoint. There are lightning-fast costume changes and spectacular sets. The Cave of Wonders is particularly impressive.
Review: TICK, TICK…BOOM! at Phoenix Theatre
October 18, 2022
The story resonates with any artist who has questioned their future. By the end, you feel like you're part of the tight-knit trio as they navigate the difficult passage from their 20s into the next inevitable stage.
Review: KING JOHN at Shelton Auditorium
October 10, 2022
What did our cOne of the highlights of this year‘s Bard Fest is the rarely-produced King John. There are whispers of other Shakespeare plays echoing in the heartbreaking history All the classics are there but presented in a show that’s often overlooked. There are warring families, devious brothers, and vindictive paranoid monarchs, all grasping at power with greedy fingers. ritic think of KING JOHN at Shelton Auditorium?
Review: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at American Lives Theatre
September 6, 2022
The show is a beautiful reminder of what we all love about theater. When the show ends, the discussion begins.
BWW Review: MARY POPPINS Delights Families at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
May 24, 2022
Mary Poppins, the classic story of a practically-perfect nanny who comes to care for the neglected Banks children is on stage now at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre. It’s a perfect show for families with young kids to enjoy. Statues come to life and kites are flown as the characters learn the timeless lesson of remembering what’s truly important in life.